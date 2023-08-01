Toyota registers best-ever monthly sales in July; Innova, Hyryder lead volumes

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported its sales for July 2023 and the company registered its best-ever monthly sales with 21,911 units (domestic + exports) sold. The Japanese auto giant registered a growth of 11 per cent year-on-year when compared to 19,693 units sold in July 2022. The automaker managed to beat its previous sales record set in May this year when its monthly wholesales stood at 20,410 units.

Toyota’s domestic sales in July 2023 stood at 20,759 units, while exports accounted for 1,152 units. Domestic sales grew by 10 per cent annually for the automaker. With respect to month-on-month volumes, the carmaker’s sales grew by 12 per cent with 19,608 units sold in June this year. Toyota’s growth story comes on the back of multiple successful launches including the new Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, as well as the Hilux pick-up.

Speaking on the strong sales growth, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing - Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The month of July has been tremendous for the company, we are thrilled to have recorded our highest wholesales ever by selling 21,911 units. We are witnessing an overwhelming response to our entire product range including Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Innova Crysta, and Camry and a special mention goes to the versatile Hilux thus reflecting the utmost trust our valued customers place in us. The cool new Glanza also continues to woo a fresher set of customer base for Toyota. Given the mid-year sales trend and the favourable demand sentiments, coupled with our increase in production by adding a third shift operation, we are confident of recording one of our strongest years in the country. We are also keenly looking forward to a good festive season and gearing up to meet the further surge in demand."

With respect to sales for the 2023 calendar year, Toyota sold 124,282 units between January and July, growing by a substantial margin of 31 per cent over the same period in CY2022 with 94,710 units sold. The year-to-date sales for FY2024 kicked off on a positive note with 77,439 units sold between April and July 2023, registering a growth of 26 per cent over 61,506 units sold during the same period last fiscal.

Toyota continues to struggle with a strong waiting period for its offerings, particularly the Innova Hycross amidst a strong order bank. The automaker is already operating a third shift at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka to meet the growing demand.

