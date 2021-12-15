This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Toyota electric pick-up truck could add more zest in EV battle
Toyota plans to go big in the world of electric mobility with several new launches planned in the coming years.
A pick-up truck powered by battery could charge up the speed with which Toyota takes on rivals.
Toyota Motor Corporation is all set to speed down the electric vehicle road and has confirmed as many as 16 battery-powered vehicles in the times to come, apart from the complete electrification of the Lexus brand. While the decision to bet big on electric power has created a whole lot of buzz in the global automotive space, there is also much talk that is revolving around an electric pick-up truck concept that was displayed by the company.
Several markets, including the US, have shown a rapid rise in interest for SUVs and pick-up body styles. And manufactures are only too keen to oblige, even if it is battery power that is at the very heart. Images of the Toyota electric pick-up truck, therefore, did corner a lot of attention even if the Japanese company did not divulge spec details.
Based on exterior appearance alone, the electric Toyota pick-up truck appears similar to the Toyota Tacoma, albeit some differences. The grille, for instance, has a closed design barring two slides - one at the top and the other at the bottom. The head light design is absolutely new while the vehicle on display was in dual-tone option. The cladding on the large wheel arches also appear to have a shiny finish.
According to reports, tt is possible that this electric pick-up truck from Toyota could be one of the first EVs off the block because of the growing preference for such body types in the market. It could have a fierce battle because the likes of Tesla Cybertruck - even if yet to be officially launched, GM Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning have cornered a lot of attention.
It is being speculated that the electric pick-up truck from Toyota may be planned for a debut either in 2022 or by 2023.