Toyota electric pick-up truck could add more zest in EV battle

Toyota Motor Corporation is all set to speed down the electric vehicle road and has confirmed as many as 16 battery-powered vehicles in the times to come, apart from the complete electrification of the Lexus brand. While the decision to bet big on electric power has created a whole lot of buzz in the global automotive space, there is also much talk that is revolving around an electric pick-up truck concept that was displayed by the company.

Several markets, including the US, have shown a rapid rise in interest for SUVs and pick-up body styles. And manufactures are only too keen to oblige, even if it is battery power that is at the very heart. Images of the Toyota electric pick-up truck, therefore, did corner a lot of attention even if the Japanese company did not divulge spec details.

Based on exterior appearance alone, the electric Toyota pick-up truck appears similar to the Toyota Tacoma, albeit some differences. The grille, for instance, has a closed design barring two slides - one at the top and the other at the bottom. The head light design is absolutely new while the vehicle on display was in dual-tone option. The cladding on the large wheel arches also appear to have a shiny finish.

The concept Toyota EV may enter production form for a possible launch by 2023.

According to reports, tt is possible that this electric pick-up truck from Toyota could be one of the first EVs off the block because of the growing preference for such body types in the market. It could have a fierce battle because the likes of Tesla Cybertruck - even if yet to be officially launched, GM Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning have cornered a lot of attention.

It is being speculated that the electric pick-up truck from Toyota may be planned for a debut either in 2022 or by 2023.