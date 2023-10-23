The concept previews a compact all-electric Toyota pickup truck
The concept EV will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show
The double-cab pickup truck could be a potent challenger to Mahindra Scorpio-N Global Pikup that broke cover earlier this year
A small cargo deck gives this all-electric pickup truck a practical approach
Considering that Toyota has launched the Hilux pickup truck in India, the EPU derived compact pickup is a possibility here
Toyota has witnessed strong demand for the Hilux pickup truck in India
This could encourage the automaker to bring the EPU concept derived pickup truck to India
The EPU concept shows Toyota's ambition to grab a larger chunk of the bulging global electric pickup truck market
It gets a futuristic design at exterior as well as inside the cabin too