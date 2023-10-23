Toyota EPU concept is a potent Mahindra Scorpio-N Global Pikup challenger

Published Oct 23, 2023

The concept previews a compact all-electric Toyota pickup truck

The concept EV will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show

The double-cab pickup truck could be a potent challenger to Mahindra Scorpio-N Global Pikup that broke cover earlier this year

A small cargo deck gives this all-electric pickup truck a practical approach

Considering that Toyota has launched the Hilux pickup truck in India, the EPU derived compact pickup is a possibility here

Toyota has witnessed strong demand for the Hilux pickup truck in India

This could encourage the automaker to bring the EPU concept derived pickup truck to India

The EPU concept shows Toyota's ambition to grab a larger chunk of the bulging global electric pickup truck market

It gets a futuristic design at exterior as well as inside the cabin too
