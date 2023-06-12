Top five car accessories for your car: Monsoon edition

The monsoon is finally here, bringing a much-desired relief to the Indian people after relentless heat waves that swept across India over the last several weeks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the arrival of the monsoon in southwestern parts of the country, which is expected to intensify further over the next few days and will also reach other parts of the country soon. While you may be gearing up for the impending monsoon, your car, too, requires some extra attention this season.

Like any other season, the monsoon, too, dictates some additional attention to your car to enhance its protection. This includes special care through pre-monsoon vehicle servicing and buying essential accessories to tackle the wet and humid rainy season.

Here are the top five most essential car accessories you should consider this monsoon.

Window visor

If you have driven during rain and do not always keep the AC on, you know how irritating it becomes when the raindrops come inside the cabin through the windows. Keeping the windows open during rain becomes difficult, while closing the windows and keeping the AC turned off means moisture buildup inside the car, and the windshield and windows get blurry. Window visors, which are also known as door visors, are a solution to prevent water from coming in during rain, even if the windows are open by a quarter. This allows you to enjoy the cool weather outside without being drenched.

Fog lamp

Rain and fogging are very well connected. During monsoons, rain is often followed by dense fog, especially in areas with higher moisture condensation, like forests and ghats. Hence, installing fog lamps in your car is a must. While almost all the new-age cars come with this feature pre-installed from the factory, many old cars, especially the lower variants, don't have this. You can purchase fog lamps aftermarket easily and get them fitted by your trusted mechanic. This will enhance your safety while driving in foggy weather and during rain.

Wiper blade

You may not have used the car wiper blades since the last monsoon, as they don't require use when there is no rain. As the monsoon is nearing, it is best to check if the wiper is functioning correctly and if the blades are cleaning the windshield properly. The heat often takes a toll on the wiper blades' rubber, leaving them weary. If your car's wiper blades have developed such wear and tear, it is time to replace them on priority.

Car body cover

A car body cover is another essential accessory you should have during monsoon. A car body cover is very useful if you don't have a shaded garage to park the vehicle and it stays under the open sky. It not only protects the rainwater from falling directly on your vehicle and leaving hard water marks but also protects the vehicle from bird droppings and dust settlement.

Mudflap

A mudflap is one of the most common accessories for a car. This is essentially an accessory built with moulded plastic, designed to be fitted at the back of the front wheels protecting the metal part of the vehicle from the mud. For the rear, the mudflap is fitted right in front of the rear wheel to the metal panel. The mudflaps protect the car's body from dirt, water and mud thrown by the rotating tyres. You can easily buy them from aftermarket or the dealerships as well.

