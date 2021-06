Renault Triber MPV's impressive performance at the Global NCAP crash tests have once again shook the list of top 10 safest cars in India. According to the refreshed list, Maruti does not have a single car that remains among the top 10 safest cars after its sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza fell one spot. The list remains dominated by as many as four Tata Motor cars and three from Mahindra and Mahindra.

Here is the updated list of top 10 safest cars in India.