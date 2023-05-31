HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kiger, Kwid And Triber Help Renault India Achieve 9 Lakh Sales Milestone

Kiger, Kwid and Triber help Renault India achieve 9 lakh sales milestone

Renault on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a cumulative sales milestone of nine lakh units in India in 11 years of its operations here. The company's current product line-up includes Kwid, Kiger and Triber. The carmaker has attributed this feat to updating its products, network expansion, technology-oriented innovation and personalized customer service, among other things.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 31 May 2023, 13:08 PM
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the India portfolio of Renault.
The OEM currently has a network of more than 450 sales and 530 service touchpoints pan India, while it aims to keep expanding its footprint so as to better serve its customers in all areas. Further, it is working on attaining 90% localization for its upcoming products which is in line with the government's 'Make in India' mission. “We have formulated a strong product-offensive plan for India, with heavy emphasis on localisation in future range of products," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India.

Two of the company's offerings, Kiger and Triber, have scored 4-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. The former sources power from a turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine which boasts a fuel efficiency of 20.62 kmpl. The latter gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque.

The brand's entry-level model Kwid recently became one of the best-selling used cars in the country, as per a study by used-car retailing platform Spinny. It is claimed to have achieved 98% localisation levels and is available at a starting price of 4,69,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi-NCR).

Renault, earlier this year, updated its product line-up to meet new emission and safety standards for 2023. The models were updated to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms that came into effect from April 1, 2023. The cars also got equipped with enhanced safety features such as ESP, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control and TPMS as standard safety features to comply with future regulations.

First Published Date: 31 May 2023, 12:39 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Kwid Kiger Triber
