Mahindra on Tuesday launched the XUV300 with an all-new Petrol AutoSHIFT transmission technology. Apart from the new automatic transmission on the W8(O), the car will also be equipped with the all-new BlueSense Plus connected SUV technology, the company said. The new XUV300 with AutoSHIFT starts at a price tag of ₹ 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai for W6 Petrol variant)

The company announced that the bookings for the all-new Petrol AutoSHIFT model have commenced and the firm plans to start deliveries from mid-February onwards.

The Electric Sunroof function on the XUV300 will now also be offered from SUV's mid variant - (W6) onwards on both manual & autoSHIFT iterations. Apart from the new additions, the car has also received a range of new colour options such as Dual-tone Red and Dual-tone Aquamarine on all W8(O) AutoSHIFT variants and an all-new Galaxy Grey on its manual W6, W8 & W8(O) variants.

The new Connected SUV technology - BlueSense Plus on the XUV300 offers a number of features like Remote Door Lock/ Unlock, Live Vehicle Tracking, Safety & Security Features (like Geo Fencing, Emergency Assist), Vehicle Information Alerts (like Distance to empty, Tyre Pressure), and other features. It will be made available on both Android & iOS devices.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said: “The young Indian consumer doesn’t like to compromise and seeks technology-led convenience & experiences. Today, we launch our innovative auto transmission AutoSHIFT on petrol, which uses advanced technology to offer an effortless drive in city drive as well as on the highways. We also introduce today the BlueSense Plus, our connected SUV technology with 40+ features, that will seamlessly integrate the XUV300 into the always-connected world of today’s consumer."