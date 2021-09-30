This V10 engine turned into a table breathing fire looks like a hot barbeque

Automobile enthusiasts often love to add the touch of automotive parts or technologies to their regular lives, beyond the vehicles they drive. Making a backyard fire table with flames shooting out of all ten cylinders of a V10 engine is certainly an insane one among them.

A video has emerged online revealing this fire breathing table. It looks like a hot iteration of a barbeque machine. The engine used in it is a V10 power mill taken out of a 2002 Dodge Viper. The engine has been repurposed and transformed into a table.

Customised by Alaris Invent, the table is claimed to be the most ambitious project of automotive artist John Cobb, as he said to Motor1.

The modified V10 engine comes with every cylinder having its own burner and igniter. All the igniters are operated by a single key that is positioned at the end of the table. All the burners use propane delivered by a single gas pedal. The pedal resembles an original Dodge Viper accelerator pedal.

Interestingly, this is not the first time, the company has designed and built such a flame breathing table. Previously, a similar table was built using a V8 engine. However, this time, the manufacturers tried to take the game one notch up. The new Viper table comes painted in contrasting shades of black and silver, reminding us about the car.

Pistons and connecting rods have been modified to serve as the mainframe, legs and upper table support. The manufacturers claim that temperatures were closely monitored during the design and testing phases in order to make sure the table can withstand the heat generated by its burners.

The table comes with a pair of racing seats with a centre console between them. This certainly ignites the racing theme.