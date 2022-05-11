HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Us State To Use Sound Activated Cameras To Catch Loud Cars

This US state to use sound-activated cameras to catch loud cars

California has introduced a law as a pilot project that will incorporate a sound-activated camera system to catch loud vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 09:56 AM
Known as the SB 1079, the bill foresees a five-year sound-activated camera-based enforcement system, which will incorporate cameras with sensors. (Representational image) (REUTERS)
Known as the SB 1079, the bill foresees a five-year sound-activated camera-based enforcement system, which will incorporate cameras with sensors. (Representational image)

California has introduced a new law in order to curb the menace of loud vehicle noise. The law has been approved as part of a pilot program that will run between January 2023 and December 2027 and it incorporated a network of cameras that are activated by sound. The bill wants to use sound-activated cameras to catch loud vehicles in six cities of the state, reports Autoweek. This comes as another step from the US state that has been known for its stringent enforcement of laws concerning road users, especially in terms of emissions and greener vehicles.

Known as the SB 1079, the bill foresees a five-year sound-activated camera-based enforcement system, which will incorporate cameras with sensors that get activated whenever the noise levels exceed the pre-set limit. Once triggered, the cameras will be able to get a clear photograph of the vehicle's license plate, claims the report.

Currently, the legal limit for exhaust noise of vehicles in California is permitted to 95 decibels for cars and 80 for motorcycles, which have been built after 1985. These limits are expected to continue under the new bill. However, it is not clear, how the cameras will zero in on the offending vehicle's number plate amid the sea of vehicles. Also, the report doesn't reveal which are the cities that would receive this sound-activated camera enforcement system.

The high level of noise made by vehicle exhaust systems is a menace faced by people in various cities across the world. While the vehicle manufacturers make cars and motorcycles within the permitted limit, many vehicle owners opt for aftermarket exhaust systems or tweak the stock exhausts to make the vehicles louder. Apart from that, high decibels horns fitted to the vehicles too is a problem faced by a large number of people.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: cars motorcycles
