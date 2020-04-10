This SUV can survive bullets, grenade blasts, and it is not ‘The Beast'

US President Donald Trump's official ride 'The Beast' is said to be an impregnable fortress and is said to withstand bullets, rocket strikes. For someone looking for the safest vehicle on planet, 'The Beast' is the answer. But there is one more car that can protect its riders from such attacks - the Inkas Lincoln Navigator SUV.

The Canada-based company Inkas, specialising in the construction of armoured vehicles, introduced the BR6 protected long-wheelbase Lincoln Navigator SUV. The company claims the SUV can withstand shelling with 7.62 NATO bullets (7.62 mm x 51mm) or .308 Winchester FMJ and the simultaneous detonation of two DM 51 fragmentation grenades.

The body panels of the SUV along the perimeter are reinforced with thin steel plates, including the roof, underbody and engine compartment. Laminated bulletproof glass and a system for protecting on-board electronics from electromagnetic pulses were installed. Reinforced door hinges are cut from solid billets.

Some of the devices contained in Lincoln Navigator are related to armoured capabilities including full-perimeter ballistic protection on car roofs and floors, premium multi-layer window panes, upgraded version suspensions, tires that can run even if flattened, emergency lights and public address systems for use in emergency situations.

The Lincoln Navigator L is powered by a 3.5 litre twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine that can generate max power of 450 hp and max torque of 691 Nm. All engine output is distributed to all wheels and six driving modes are available for the driver to choose from. Beyond the safety aspect, Lincoln Navigator still offers luxury and comfort through adaptive cruise control, adaptive LED headlamps, the latest active park assist, and 360-degree lane-keeping system.

Otherwise, the armoured Lincoln Navigator SUV is no different from a conventional SUV. The equipment includes retractable thresholds with backlight, multi-contour front seats Active Motion, a Revel Ultima audio system with 20 speakers and an entertainment complex for rear passengers.

The interior of the Lincoln Navigator SUV boasts of quality and luxury, including a leather upholstery, infotainment systems in the rear seats, certainly individual and well-equipped premium sound equipment, ambient lighting and much more.

There are no details on the price of this model. The regular version of the Lincoln Navigator SUV starts from about $84,925 (around ₹64.5 lakh). Therefore, the starting price of this armoured SUV could well breach the six-figure pricing.