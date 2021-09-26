This is how Volkswagen and art students imagine future electric vehicles

Automakers around the world are trying their hands on different concepts and ideas imagining the future electric vehicle designs, features, technology and mobility at large. Volkswagen, being one of the largest automobile groups is no different.

The German auto giant's Innovation and Engineering Centre California (IECC) and Volkswagen Group Innovation joined hands with the Academy of Art University to imagine the future of EVs and mobility.

The project was dubbed as Long Distance Mobility and Living Space. The idea was to explore mobility concepts for long-distance travelling. Around 30 students across Industrial Design, Interior Architecture Design, Graphic Design, Fashion, Advertising and Web New Media took part in the project.

Two of the unique projects are Orbis and Urban Cowboy. The Orbis is designed for business travellers who seek work-life balance. Another concept is Urban Cowboy that represents a blend of passion for adventure and admiration for the cowboy culture of the US. This concept has been designed for sustainable long-distance travelling. The X Hubs is another concept that demonstrates an eco-friendly family resting place for long-distance travellers.

As Volkswagen states, the project was divided into five teams. The aim of this project was to design a seamless mobility experience taking inspiration from the vast landscape of the US. Besides electric mobility, autonomous driving technology was another focus area of the project.

Not only exterior, but the concept vehicles also come demonstrating futuristic cabins as well. An interesting fact about these vehicles includes modular exterior design and cabin as well. Space, comfort and eco-friendliness are two other USPs of these concept electric and self-driving vehicles.

Volkswagen is not the only automaker working on such collaborations to imagine the future of mobility. Another automaker under the VW group, Skoda too periodically take such initiatives, where students take part to imagine and design the model concepts that define the future of vehicles and mobility.