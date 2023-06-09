The latest Lexus GX SUV seeks to marry rugged dynamics with modern tech

The 2024 edition of the Lexus GX SUV has made its official debut in select markets and is making some very big claims as far as the updates to its exterior styling and cabin features are concerned. Far more rugged to look at now, when compared to the preceding model, the Lexus GX also comes with a host of cutting-edge technology to aid and assist occupants.

Lexus GX first made its debut as a model option for the North American market in 2002. The SUV is positioned between LX and RX.

The biggest highlight of the updated Lexus GX is in its very intimidating looks on the outside. Far more angular now, the SUV has an updated front face with the iconic spindle grille being toned down for a seamless integration. There are several body creases across and around the vehicle while the near upright windshield goes on to help its machismo. The rear profile of the vehicle gets a power hatchback with glass and kick sensor for automatic door opening. There are also 11 body colour options - Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl, Atomic Silver, Incognito, Caviar, Nori Green Pearl, and Nightfall Mica, apart from dual-tone shades.

The Lexus GX SUV offers traditional rigid rear suspension with extended wheel articulation for improved traction.

On the inside, the Lexus GX boasts of two seating configurations - six and seven. The size of the infotainment screen increases to 14 inches while the 12.3-inch digital driver display cluster too has been updated. There is support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dials to control the HVAC system. The upholstery is done in semi-aniline leather and NuLuxe.

The main display screen inside the Lexus GX grows from 10.2 inches to 14 inches.

Powering the SUV is a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 which offers 349 hp and 650 Nm of torque. This is superior to what the previous naturally-aspirated 4.6-litre V8 engine offered. Additionally, this also means that the SUV now has an updated towing capacity of 3,630 kilos. Full-time 4x4 comes as standard while there also is a lockable Torsen limited-slip center differential.

