Thailand car production falls 8.5% annually in Sept as local sales slump: Report
Car production in Thailand dropped 8.45 per cent in September from a year earlier to 164,093 units, as domestic sales slumped, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.
Thailand's domestic car sales in September contracted 16.27 per cent year-on-year following a revised 11.7 per cent decline in August, as banks tighten auto lending, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for the Federation of Thai Industries' automotive industry division.
The country's September car production declined compared with a 12.27 per cent contraction in August.
Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.
