Tata Punch SUV unveiled: Here are 10 things you should know

Tata Punch SUV unveiled: Here are 10 things you should know3 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2021, 12:38 PM IST
Bookings for Tata Punch SUV have been opened at a token amount of ₹21,000 and prospective buyers can make a booking via digital platform or visit Tata Motors' dealerships.
- Tata Punch will rival the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Citroen C3 in the micro SUV segment.
Tata Motors officially unveiled the Punch sub-compact SUV on Monday and is gearing up to launch the vehicle on October 20. With the Punch, Tata Motors is betting big on Indian consumers' growing preference for SUVs and aims to cater to their needs with the feature-packed SUV that comes in compact proportions.
Tata Motors has already opened bookings for the sub-compact SUV at a token amount of ₹21,000 and prospective buyers can make a booking via digital platform or visit Tata Motors' dealerships. Once launched, the Tata Punch SUV will rivals the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Citroen C3 in the micro SUV segment.
Here are top 10 facts about the Tata Punch SUV that you should know:
Tata Punch will be offered in four broad variants:
Punch will be offered in four broad variants, which Tata calls its'Personas', namely, Pure, Adventure Persona, Accomplished and Creative. Tata Punch Pure will get dual airbags, 15-inch wheels, dual drive mode and engine-start stop, among others. Over and above these, the Adventure Persona trim will come with steering-mounted control, front and rear power windows and central remote locking.
The Accomplished trim will get seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, passive entry, push-button start, among others. The fourth Creative trim will come with additional features such as auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and iRA connected technology. (Check out the detailed report here)
Tata Punch colour options:
The latest sub-compact SUV from Tata Motors will be offered in seven colour options - Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Daytona Grey, Meteor Bronze, Calypso Red, Tropical Mist and Tornado Blue. There will also be dual-tone exterior colour options which will be exclusive to the top-end Creative trim. Further, customers will be able to personalize the SUV with the Rhythm and Dazzle customization packs.
Engine, transmission and performance highlights:
Tata Punch will feature a 1.2 Revotron engine under the hood with Dynapro Technology churning out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a five-speed manual or AMT transmission option. There is no diesel engine consideration yet. The SUV is claimed to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph. Tata is also highlighting the Traction- Pro Mode available with the AMT gearbox for better drive dynamics.
To be underpinned by ALFA-ARC platform:
The micro SUV from Tata Motors will be underpinned by the auto manufacturer's latest ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) architecture, which is shared by the company's premium hatchback Altroz.
Safety on board Tata Punch:
Being based on the ALFA-ARC architecture, Tata Punch gets 187 mm ground clearance (165 mm when fully loaded). It comes with safety features such as Traction Control Mode, 370 mm water-wading capability, and Brake Sway Control which is being offered for the first time in a Tata car. Other features include dual airbags, Cornering Safety Control and Parametric Alarm System, among others.
Projector headlamps similar to Tata Safari and Harrier:
Tata Punch gets projector headlamps that are identical to Tata Safari and Harrier. Its overall front fascia gets an appearance identical to Harrier and Safari as well. However, the front grille bears a different styling theme with ‘Humanity Line’.
Doors open at 90-degree angle:
Doors of the Tata Punch micro SUV open at an almost 90-degree angle, meaning that passengers will be able to get in and get out of the vehicle's cabin more comfortably.
Cabin highlights:
Tata Punch may have compact proportions but its cabin manages to offer utmost comfort and convenience. The SUV's cabin offers features such as fully automatic temperature control, adjustable driver seat, auto fold ORVM, steering mounted control, tilt steering, fast USB charger, one shot down driver window, seven-inch Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, seven-inch TFT Instrument Cluster and iRA Connected Car Technology.
Drive modes:
Tata Punch comes with dual drive modes as standard - City and Eco to suit different driving moods. It will enable the driver to select different engine drive mode options to enhance driving traits.
Infotainment and connectivity highlights:
The Punch micro SUV comes with advance infotainment and connectivity features to appeal to the new-generation tech-savvy customers. The Floating Island touchscreen infotainment system and the TFT instrument cluster allow media, phone and navigation mirroring. For music lovers, there is a six-speaker set that includes four speakers and two tweeters.