Tata Punch SUV unveiled: Here are 10 things you should know

Tata Motors officially unveiled the Punch sub-compact SUV on Monday and is gearing up to launch the vehicle on October 20. With the Punch, Tata Motors is betting big on Indian consumers' growing preference for SUVs and aims to cater to their needs with the feature-packed SUV that comes in compact proportions.





Tata Motors has already opened bookings for the sub-compact SUV at a token amount of ₹21,000 and prospective buyers can make a booking via digital platform or visit Tata Motors' dealerships. Once launched, the Tata Punch SUV will rivals the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Citroen C3 in the micro SUV segment.

Here are top 10 facts about the Tata Punch SUV that you should know: