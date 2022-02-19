Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Cars Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition to exclusively get ventilated seats

Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition to exclusively get ventilated seats

The Nexon Kaziranga edition will get ventilated seats and premium Benecke Kaliko Dual-Tone Earthy Beige Leatherette.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Feb 2022, 02:47 PM
Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition will carry several motifs and easter eggs with the one-horned rhino in and around it.

Tata Motors is planning to announce the launch of its new Kaziranga range in India soon. The homegrown automaker has previously teased the one-off Punch Kaziranga edition which will be auctioned during the IPL 2022 season. Now, it has confirmed some exclusive features for the Nexon Kaziranga edition which will join the range alongside other models including special editions of Harrier and Safari. 

The Nexon Kaziranga edition will get ventilated seats and premium Benecke Kaliko Dual-Tone Earthy Beige Leatherette. These bits will be exclusive only to the Nexon Kaziranga edition. 

(Also Read: Tata Tiago CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG: Price, specs, feature comparison)

Apart from some new features and changes to the aesthetics, the new special edition Nexon will remain more or less the same in comparison to the regular model. It will carry several motifs and easter eggs with the one-horned rhino in and around it. However, mechanically, the special edition Nexon Kaziranga will continue to remain the same.

Apart from this car, even the upcoming Tata Safari Kaziranga edition will get ventilated seats styled in premium Benecke Kaliko Dual-Tone Earthy Beige Leatherette. 

(Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover ties up with Nvidia to develop software for SUVs)

Meanwhile, Nexon has emerged as the best-selling SUV in India for the second straight month now. Tata Motors has announced that it sold 13,816 units of Nexon SUV last month, the highest ever model has been sold in a month. Nexon has seen rise of nearly 68 percent over 8,225 units sold in January last year. (Read more details here)

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2022, 02:44 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Nexon Tata Motors Nexon Kaziranga edition Tata India
