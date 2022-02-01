Tata Motors clocks highest sales of passenger vehicles ever in January

Tata Motors announced that it sold a total 72,485 units of vehicles in India last month, up from 57,649 units sold in January last month.

Tata Motors, which replaced Hyundai Motor to become India's second largest carmaker in December last year, has clocked another sharp rise in sales in January. The carmaker announced that it has registered a rise of 26 percent in domestic vehicle sales last month.

However, the rise is much higher when it comes to the passenger vehicle segment. Tata Motors has clocked more than 50 percent hike in sales in this segment in January this year. This is the highest ever sales figures for Tata Motors in the passenger vehicle segment.

Tata Motors sold 40,777 units of passenger vehicle last month, up from 26,978 units sold during the same month last year, and 35,299 units sold in December last year.

In the electric vehicle segment, Tata Motors continues to surge ahead of other players in the country. With 2,892 units of electric cars sold last month, which include Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV, the carmaker has clocked a staggering 463 percent year-on-year growth. In December last year, Tata sold 2,255 units of electric vehicles.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle segment has also seen marginal growth in terms of sales. Tata sold 35,268 units of commercial vehicles last moth, compared to 32,816 units sold in January last year.

Tata Motors sells six passenger vehicle models in India, which include hatchbacks like Tiago and Altroz, Tigor sub-compact sedan, Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs. Besides the regular ICE models, Tata also offers Nexon and Tigor in electric avatars.

Tata Motors recently launched its first range of CNG cars. The carmaker launched the iCNG versions of its Tiago hatchback and Tigor sub-compact sedan earlier this month. Tata Motors hopes the two models will further consolidate its sales numbers and its position as the second largest carmaker in India in near future.

