Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Tata Motors clocks highest sales of passenger vehicles ever in January

Tata Motors clocks highest sales of passenger vehicles ever in January

Tata Motors announced that it sold a total 72,485 units of vehicles in India last month, up from 57,649 units sold in January last month.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 02:11 PM
Tata Motors clocks 26% rise in sales in January, but down from December highs when it became the second largest carmaker in India.

Tata Motors, which replaced Hyundai Motor to become India's second largest carmaker in December last year, has clocked another sharp rise in sales in January. The carmaker announced that it has registered a rise of 26 percent in domestic vehicle sales last month.

Tata Motors sold 72,485 units of vehicles in India in the first month of this year, up from 57,649 units sold in January last month.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Tiago Nrg
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

However, the rise is much higher when it comes to the passenger vehicle segment. Tata Motors has clocked more than 50 percent hike in sales in this segment in January this year. This is the highest ever sales figures for Tata Motors in the passenger vehicle segment.

Tata Motors sold 40,777 units of passenger vehicle last month, up from 26,978 units sold during the same month last year, and 35,299 units sold in December last year.

(Also read | Nissan sales | MG Motor sales | Skoda sales | Bajaj Auto sales

Maruti Suzuki sales)

In the electric vehicle segment, Tata Motors continues to surge ahead of other players in the country. With 2,892 units of electric cars sold last month, which include Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV, the carmaker has clocked a staggering 463 percent year-on-year growth. In December last year, Tata sold 2,255 units of electric vehicles.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle segment has also seen marginal growth in terms of sales. Tata sold 35,268 units of commercial vehicles last moth, compared to 32,816 units sold in January last year.

Tata Motors sells six passenger vehicle models in India, which include hatchbacks like Tiago and Altroz, Tigor sub-compact sedan, Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs. Besides the regular ICE models, Tata also offers Nexon and Tigor in electric avatars.

 

Tata Motors recently launched its first range of CNG cars. The carmaker launched the iCNG versions of its Tiago hatchback and Tigor sub-compact sedan earlier this month. Tata Motors hopes the two models will further consolidate its sales numbers and its position as the second largest carmaker in India in near future.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 11:52 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Nexon Nexon Tata Safari Safari Tata Altroz Altroz Tata Tigor Tigor Tata Tiago Tiago Tata Harrier Harrier
Related Stories
Maruti Suzuki car sales drop slightly to 154,379 units in January 2022
01 Feb 2022
Honda Cars India reports 3% dip in January sales amid Covid third wave
01 Feb 2022
Maruti Suzuki reports 48% drop in Q3 profit amid chip crisis, high input cost
25 Jan 2022
New Audi Q7 to Kia Carens: Upcoming car launches in India in February 2022
29 Jan 2022
Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, hits new sales milestone
31 Jan 2022
Pakistan auto industry faces headwind as prices of cars increase significantly
25 Jan 2022
Isuzu V-Cross becomes costlier in India ahead of Hilux launch
28 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS