Sonalika Tractors on Tuesday said it is setting up a new oxygen plant at St. Stephen's Hospital to support Covid-19 patients.

The company said it has been supporting the Delhi-based hospital from the start of the pandemic in 2020, with an estimated cumulative contribution of ₹1.6 crore, including the upcoming pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant in the hospital premises.

"Difficult times demand collaborative and extraordinary efforts from all... By setting up a new oxygen plant at the St Stephen's hospital in New Delhi, we have initiated a revolution and are calling every business family or industrialist to come forward and adopt a hospital in the country," Sonalika Tractors Executive Director Raman Mittal said in a statement.

Setting up an oxygen plant at every hospital in India is a daunting task but not an impossible one, he added.

"Taking such an unprecedented initiative, we have set an example in society that our collaborative efforts will allow our country to be better prepared for future challenges," Mittal noted.