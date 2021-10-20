Skoda Slavia, sedan to replace Rapid, to be unveiled ‘next month’

Skoda is all set to unveil its new premium mid-size sedan Slavia for the Indian market. The Czech carmaker has confirmed that the new Slavia is all set to break cover in November, weeks after it made the announcement of its arrival.

Skoda had recently teased the 2021 Slavia, offering a first glimpse at how the sedan might look like.

The Czech carmaker released the first official image of the car wrapped in orange camouflage, testing on Indian roads.

Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda Auto India, has confirmed that the details about the new Slavia will be revealed next month. Replying to one of the users on Twitter, Hollis said, “This information will be released next month." His reply has given a clearer idea about the official debut timeline of the Slavia.

2021 Skoda Slavia is seen as a successor to the carmaker's popular sedan Rapid. However, Slavia is likely to be more premium than the Rapid models. The carmaker had confirmed earlier this year that there will be no more new models or facelifts of the Rapid sedan in India any more.

2021 Skoda Slavia is likely to be based on the share the MQB-A0-IN platform, which underpins all the new generation Skoda and Volkswagen cars, including the recently launched Kushaq and Taigun SUVs. Under the hood, Skoda Slavia is likely to come equipped with the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that powers the Kushaq SUV. The transmission job is likely to be handled by either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Slavia is going to be Skoda's third model to be introduced in India this year. The carmaker has so far launched the Kushaq SUV and the new generation Octavia sedan this year. While Octavia will continue to be Skoda's flagship model in the sedan segment, the Slavia will take on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna in the premium mid-size sedans.

Skoda Slavia will soon have a new rival from its sibling carmaker Volkswagen. The Volkswagen Virtus, which is likely to share the MQB-A0-IN platform with Skoda Slavia, is seen as the carmaker's other popular sedan Vento. The new sedan from the German carmaker may get the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit sourced from Taigun SUV. The engine may come mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.