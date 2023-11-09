Skoda Slavia: Top highlights

Slavia is a mid-size sedan from Skoda.
It shares its platform and engines with Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus
It is offered with two petrol engines. There is a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit. Both are turbocharged petrol engines.
The 1.0-litre engine produces 113 bhp and 172 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission
The 1.5-litre engine produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT transmission.
The sedan is offered in four variants.
The Slavia competes against Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna
Skoda Slavia is priced between ₹10.89 lakh and 19.12 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom