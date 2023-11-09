Skoda Slavia: Top highlights

Slavia is a mid-size sedan from Skoda. 

It shares its platform and engines with Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus

It is offered with two petrol engines. There is a 1.0-litre unit and a 1.5-litre unit. Both are turbocharged petrol engines.

The 1.0-litre engine produces 113 bhp and 172 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission

The 1.5-litre engine produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT transmission.

The sedan is offered in four variants.

The Slavia competes against Maruti Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna

Skoda Slavia is priced between 10.89 lakh and 19.12 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
