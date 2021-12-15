Skoda Kushaq SUV garners 20,000 bookings in six months

Skoda is tasting pretty good success in the Indian market lately with its exciting models. The Czech automaker under the umbrella of Volkswagen AG has been bringing in some exciting models across segments such as sedans and SUVs. One of the most promising products the auto major has launched in India this year is the Skoda Kushaq SUV.

(Also Read: Skoda Kushaq first drive review: Confident foray into mid-size SUV space)

Launched in June 2021, Skoda Kushaq has garnered more than 20,000 bookings. The SUV competes with some tough rivals such as Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta. However, despite the tough competition, Skoda Kushaq has been able to create its own identity and space.

Skoda India had sold a total of 2,196 cars in November this year, up 108 per cent from its November 2020 sales. The bulk of the credit goes to the Kushaq SUV. Launched at a price range of ₹10.49 lakh and ₹17.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India), Skoda Kushaq is one of the key models that has been driving sales for the automaker in India. Based on the MQB A0 architecture, the SUV is one of the key models under the India 2.0 project of Volkswagen AG.

Here are some reasons why the car is garnering popularity among Indian buyers.