HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition India Launch On May 9: What To Expect?

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition India launch on May 9: What to expect?

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo will be offered as a sportier looking variant of the compact SUV launched in the Indian market last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2022, 02:30 PM
Skoda Kushaq SUV. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Skoda Kushaq SUV. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Skoda Kushaq SUV. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Skoda Kushaq SUV. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Skoda is gearing up for the launch of the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition in India on May 9. The new car will be offered as a sportier looking variant of the compact SUV launched in the Indian market last year. Apart from the snazzier treatment on the outside, the vehicle will also be updated with more features over what's currently offered on the existing top-spec Kushaq SUV. 

Skoda has previously offered the Monte Carlo edition of its several models. And similar updates are expected to be also introduced on the Kushaq's special edition as well. This model is likely to receive new blacked-out as well as contrasting red highlights across the body profile. Other key sporty elements may include a black lip spoiler for the front bumper, sporty diffuser design on the rear bumper, black side skirting, and more. Also, the car will be stamped with the ‘Monte Carlo’ badge to distinguish it from the regular model. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹ 13.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹ 13.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Skoda Slavia first-drive review: Solid all-rounder, may revive falling segment)

Inside, the car will also carry its red/black paint treatment along with a new digital instrument cluster, and red inserts on the black dash, centre console etc. Other key addition may include revised upholstery, electric ORVMs, and seat cover with red highlights. 

Apart from this, the rest of the details are likely to remain the same for the car. Under the hood, expect the car to feature the familiar 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine options. While the former has been rated to deliver 114bhp of power and 178Nm torque, the latter churns out 148bhp and 250Nm torque. The car is likely to get either one of these engines. More details are likely to be rolled out later.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2022, 02:27 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq SUV 2022 Kushaq New Kushaq 2022 Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
The new 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS comes out as a convertible version of the 296 GTB supercar.
New 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS breaks cover as 916 hp 'hybrid' behemoth
A sketch showcasing the proposed Biliti facility in Telangana.
California-based company eyes world's largest e-three-wheeler factory in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

ChargeZone installs charging points to power 500+ electric buses across India
ChargeZone installs charging points to power 500+ electric buses across India
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition India launch on May 9: What to expect?
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition India launch on May 9: What to expect?
Maruti Suzuki partners Indian Bank to offer financial solutions to customers
Maruti Suzuki partners Indian Bank to offer financial solutions to customers
Dispatch teases world's first modular electric scooter, launch in 2023
Dispatch teases world's first modular electric scooter, launch in 2023
TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem
TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city