Skoda India launches monsoon service campaign: Check offers

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday announced the commencement of its monsoon service campaign wherein it will offer a slew of service, parts and maintenance related offers to customers. The initiative will be valid till August 7 and is aimed at promoting maintenance of vehicles during the rainy season. Customers can avail 15% discount on select car parts and up to 10% discount on select Value Added Services and accessories.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2023, 14:03 PM
Skoda Kushaq is the brand's best-selling model in the country.
Skoda Kushaq is the brand's best-selling model in the country.

Those who upgrade to Continental tyres will also be eligible for additional gifts. The monsoon service campaign also includes a 20% discount on the second and third year of Road-Side Assistance (RSA). All existing and new Skoda customers can also avail these Extended and Anytime Warranties during any period of their ownership.

Skoda currently sells three models in India - Kushaq, Kodiaq and Slavia. The company also retails a Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq, which is its best-seller in the country. Recently, the OEM introduced the Matte Edition on the Kushaq in 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines with prices starting at 16.19 lakh for 1.0 TSI with six-speed manual transmission.

The pricing goes up to 19.39 lakh for the 1.5 TSI with automatic transmission while the Matte Edition is only limited to 500 units. It has been placed between Style and Monte Carlo variants of the Kushaq. These models will host a 25.4-cm infotainment system with Wireless Smartlink, supporting Apple Carplay and Android Auto interface.

Last month, the brand announced its entry into the NFT space with Skodaverse India - a Web 3.0 platform to engage users with NFT sales. It will offer unique digital art enabling customers to unlock bespoke utilities and experiences. The aim is to create a community of Skoda fans to interact, engage and co-create in the long term. Skodaverse India is a part of the existing global Web 3.0 initiative Skodaverse.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2023, 14:03 PM IST

