Should you buy Altroz CNG? Pros and cons of the stylish hatchback explained

Tata Altroz CNG has been officially launched in the Indian car market as the only model to feature the twin-cylinder technology. The Altroz iCNG model was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year and has now been brought out at a starting price of ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Altroz is now the third model from Tata Motors' camp to offer CNG technology, after Tiago and Tigor. The company says that 40 per cent of sales of Tiago and Tigor is coming from their CNG versions and this is a positive indication to expans the alternate fuel lineup. But while Altroz is not the first CNG-equipped hatchback in the Indian market - Baleno CNG was launched earlier, it is making some very big promises.

Tata Altroz CNG is offered across six variants - XE, XM+, XM+ with sunroof, XZ, XZ+ with sunroof and XZ+ O with sunroof. There are also multiple colour options that have been made available.

Tata Altroz iCNG variants Prices (introductory and ex-showroom, Delhi) XE ₹ 7,55,400 XM+ ₹ 8,40,400 XM+(S) ₹ 8,84,900 XZ ₹ 9,52,900 XZ+(S) ₹ 10,02,990 XZ+O(S) ₹ 10,54,990

Altroz CNG is expected to generate quite a bit of buzz among potential buyers who are eyeing CNG technology. As with any CNG-equipped vehicle, it is best suited for those who have a relatively high daily or monthly driving distance. But beyond the miles that this car is going to munch on, is there much sense in considering the Altroz CNG?

The biggest advantage Altroz CNG has against any other CNG model is that it has over 200 litres of boot space despite the kit in the trunk. This is thanks to the twin cylinders being placed deep down in the trunk. This allows for luggage to be piled on top of the plank that covers the cylinders. Access to the spare tyre has been given through a wrench which twists to drop the tyre onto the ground under the vehicle. Even better, there is a tyre puncture repair kit that is provided for a quick fix.

Another strength that Altroz CNG boasts of is that the top-end variants are styled exactly as their petrol-only twins. The car therefore comes with projector head lights, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, among other highlights. Even in the cabin, the car gets a large infotainment screen, steering-mounted controls, air-purification system and a voice-controlled sunroof.

The Altroz CNG starts on CNG mode and switching to petrol is done through the press of a button on the right of the steering. As a daily commute option, the hatchback does a fair job of pacing itself in CNG as well as petrol mode. But the model isn't exactly expected to satiate the needs of the enthusiastic driver.

The refinement from the engine isn't quite perfect and this is most obvious when the Altroz CNG is being pushed hard or made to climb inclines. In such instances, the five-speed manual gearbox will have to be worked extensively to allow for the desired momentum.

