Tata Altroz has become the latest entrant in CNG powered cars in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 23, 2023

The Tata Altroz has joined the lineup with a factory-fitted CNG kit

Available in six different trims, the Tata Altroz CNG is priced between 7.55 lakh and 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Altroz CNG competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG

Priced between 8.35 lakh and 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom), Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG has witnessed pretty good response

 Check product page

Baleno CNG is available in two different trim options: Delta and Zeta

Toyota Glanza is another contender in the same segment that comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit

Like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, on which the Glanza is based, the premium hatchback gets CNG options on two trims

Toyoita Glanza CNG is available in S and G trim options

Glanza CNG is priced between 8.50 lakh and 9.53 lakh (ex-showroom)
Know more about Tata Altroz CNG
Click Here