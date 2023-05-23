The Tata Altroz has joined the lineup with a factory-fitted CNG kit
Available in six different trims, the Tata Altroz CNG is priced between ₹7.55 lakh and ₹10.55 lakh (ex-showroom)
Altroz CNG competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG
Priced between ₹8.35 lakh and ₹9.28 lakh (ex-showroom), Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG has witnessed pretty good response
Baleno CNG is available in two different trim options: Delta and Zeta
Toyota Glanza is another contender in the same segment that comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit
Like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, on which the Glanza is based, the premium hatchback gets CNG options on two trims
Toyoita Glanza CNG is available in S and G trim options
Glanza CNG is priced between ₹8.50 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh (ex-showroom)