Tata Altroz becomes the most affordable premium hatchback with sunroof

Tata Motors is known for offering its cars in many variants. Because of this, there is a variant for everyone. The brand recently launched two new variants. There is XM and XM(S). The new XM(S) variant makes the Altroz, the most affordable premium hatchback to come with an electric sunroof. Tata Altroz XM(S) is priced at 7.35 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2023, 10:24 AM
The Altroz is currently priced between ₹6.60 lakh and ₹10.74 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
The new XM(S) sits between the XM and XM+ variants. The new variant comes with the same features as the XM and adds an electric sunroof. It costs 45,000 more than the XM trim.

Apart from the sunroof, the variant comes with R16 wheel covers, steering-mounted controls, an adjustable driver seat, electrically foldable outside-rearview mirrors, a premium knitted roofliner, remote keyless entry, USB ports in the front to charge mobile devices and follow-me-home functionality for the headlamps.

In terms of safety features, it is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Cornering Stability Control, Brake Sway Control, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The XM(S) variant is available only with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 86 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 115 Nm at 3,250 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There are two drive modes as well - Eco and City. To help increase the fuel efficiency there is idle start/stop functionality as well.

Also Read : This Tata Nano runs on solar power, costs only 30 for 100 kms

Apart from the new XM(S) variant, Tata Motors also rejigged other variants of the Altroz. The XE variant will now come with rear power windows and remote keyless entry with follow-me home lamps. The XM+/ XM+S will be equipped with a reverse camera, Driver seat height adjuster, cruise control and top-end dashboard. The XT trim will boast a driver seat height adjuster, R16 Hyperstyle wheels and a rear defogger.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2023, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Altroz City Tata Motors Altroz Tata


