Shah Rukh Khan says he doesn't own any luxury cars. Here are the details

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is flying high on the success of his latest release Pathaan and the star has been frequent on social media since interacting with fans. In his latest #AskSRK session on Twitter, the actor was answering different questions about himself asked by fans involving some fun, witty and entertaining answers. Responding to one such tweet, the actor clarified that social media articles about his luxury car collection are “bogus".

The user tweeted, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?" Responding to the same, Khan wrote, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars… except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus."

Actually I don’t have any cool cars….except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars i allegedly have are bogus. https://t.co/yimFQ1kdUx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

With respect to the bogus articles, Khan is most likely referring to reports of him owning luxury cars like the Bugatti Veyron, BMW i8, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe and more. Several reports have time and again claimed the actor owns them in India although there has never been any conclusive proof to validate the said claim. While most of these are indeed rumours, Khan does have a rather luxurious collection of cars.

The Khan family has owned a number of luxury cars over the years including the BMW 7 Series, the new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W223), the older-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W222), and the previous-generation Range Rover Sport, among others. The actor also owns examples of the older Hyundai Santro as well as the most recent Hyundai Creta, which was gifted to the actor by the brand. Previously, Shah Rukh also owned a Maruti Omni, Mitsubishi Pajero, Audi A6, and the BMW 6 Series.

Shah Rukh Khan owns the current generation Hyundai Creta gifted to him by the automaker (PTI)

That said, the Hyundai brand ambassador did not forget to plugin the Korean carmaker with which he has been associated since the latter’s arrival in India. Shah Rukh started out as the brand ambassador for the very popular Santro and was later elevated to the ambassador for Hyundai India at large. The association stands for over 25 years now.

On the work front, the Pathaan star is gearing up for his next releases this year. The actor will be seen in Jawan next, directed by Atlee. He will also be seen in Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

