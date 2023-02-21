HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Shah Rukh Khan Says He Doesn't Own Any Luxury Cars. Here Are The Details

Shah Rukh Khan says he doesn't own any luxury cars. Here are the details

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is flying high on the success of his latest release Pathaan and the star has been frequent on social media since interacting with fans. In his latest #AskSRK session on Twitter, the actor was answering different questions about himself asked by fans involving some fun, witty and entertaining answers. Responding to one such tweet, the actor clarified that social media articles about his luxury car collection are “bogus".

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2023, 15:40 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Shah Rukh Khan with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at Auto Expo 2023
Shah Rukh Khan with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at Auto Expo 2023
Shah Rukh Khan with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at Auto Expo 2023
Shah Rukh Khan with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at Auto Expo 2023

The user tweeted, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?" Responding to the same, Khan wrote, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars… except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus."

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched at Auto Expo 2023 in presence of Shah Rukh Khan

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 118 bhp
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

With respect to the bogus articles, Khan is most likely referring to reports of him owning luxury cars like the Bugatti Veyron, BMW i8, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe and more. Several reports have time and again claimed the actor owns them in India although there has never been any conclusive proof to validate the said claim. While most of these are indeed rumours, Khan does have a rather luxurious collection of cars.

The Khan family has owned a number of luxury cars over the years including the BMW 7 Series, the new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W223), the older-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W222), and the previous-generation Range Rover Sport, among others. The actor also owns examples of the older Hyundai Santro as well as the most recent Hyundai Creta, which was gifted to the actor by the brand. Previously, Shah Rukh also owned a Maruti Omni, Mitsubishi Pajero, Audi A6, and the BMW 6 Series.

Shah Rukh Khan owns the current generation Hyundai Creta gifted to him by the automaker
Shah Rukh Khan owns the current generation Hyundai Creta gifted to him by the automaker (PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan owns the current generation Hyundai Creta gifted to him by the automaker
Shah Rukh Khan owns the current generation Hyundai Creta gifted to him by the automaker (PTI)

That said, the Hyundai brand ambassador did not forget to plugin the Korean carmaker with which he has been associated since the latter’s arrival in India. Shah Rukh started out as the brand ambassador for the very popular Santro and was later elevated to the ambassador for Hyundai India at large. The association stands for over 25 years now.

On the work front, the Pathaan star is gearing up for his next releases this year. The actor will be seen in Jawan next, directed by Atlee. He will also be seen in Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2023, 15:40 PM IST
TAGS: hyundai hyundai creta shah rukh khan shah rukh khan cars
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Volkswagen hints at an electric sportscar, likely a Porsche Taycan Turbo sibling
Volkswagen hints at an electric sportscar, likely a Porsche Taycan Turbo sibling
Shah Rukh Khan says he doesn't own any luxury cars. Here are the details
Shah Rukh Khan says he doesn't own any luxury cars. Here are the details
India’s first electric double decker bus starts service. Check route, fares
India’s first electric double decker bus starts service. Check route, fares
Want to buy an EV? You need to be aware of these potential issues
Want to buy an EV? You need to be aware of these potential issues
Tata Safari, Harrier and Nexon are ready to get this special treatment
Tata Safari, Harrier and Nexon are ready to get this special treatment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city