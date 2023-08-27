Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail, second commission of the series, unveiled

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the second of the four Droptail commissions, the Amethyst, which was shown to the client at a private event in Gstaad, Switzerland. The purple roadster is inspired by the birthstone of the customer's son, the family's cultural heritage and personal passions. One can safely assume that the Amethyst too costs close to ₹200 crore or even more.

The exterior of the exclusive commission is inspired by the Globe Amaranth wildflower which blooms in the desert near one of the client’s homes. The duotone paint finish on the vehicle captures various stages of the flower's blooming. The main body of the vehicle has a soft purple hue with a delicate silver undertone. The paintwork has been gently flecked with powdered aluminium.

Also Read : Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail debuts; costs over ₹200 crore

When seen under sunlight, a gentle hint of mauve paint can also be found inside the 22-inch wheels of the vehicle, providing a subtle contrast to the mirror-polished aluminium surface. The vehicle is a result of two years of development by skilled technicians.

Rolls-Royce Amethyst Droptail's Pantheon grille treatment is done using a partially hand-brushed and a partially hand-polished technique.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Rolls-royce Wraith ₹5 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Rolls-royce Dawn ₹5.92 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Rolls-royce Cullinan ₹6.95 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Rolls-royce New Ghost ₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price View Details Rolls-royce Phantom Viii ₹9.5 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Ferrari F8 Tributo ₹4.02 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The vehicle's Pantheon grille treatment is done using a partially hand-brushed and a partially hand-polished technique with a precise line demarking each finish. It took more than 50 hours of collective work to achieve the perfect uniformity in the finishes and sharpness in the contrast between lines.

The lower front air intake is a highly detailed piece which was digitally designed and ‘printed’ in a lightweight composite and incorporates 202 hand-polished stainless-steel ingots. The Spirit of Ecstasy figurine on the front is surrounded by amethyst cabochons.

On the inside, Sand Dunes-coloured leather treatment has been applied contrasted with the Calamander Light open-pore wood inserts. It took more than six months and reviewing of over 100 logs to find the perfect wooden inserts. The interior has been equipped with rotary dials that use rare amethyst gems while the flooring is done with woven leather floormats.

The vehicle gets a removable hard top while the roof gets electrochromic glass that allows the surface to change colour. The vehicle's fascia is graced with a unique timepiece from Swiss haute horlogerie maison, Vacheron Constantin. It gets an intricate hand-wound movement and is housed in a specially designed holder.

First Published Date: