HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Renault Rafale Suv Revealed, Wants To Be The Fighter Jet Among Cars

Renault Rafale SUV revealed, wants to be the fighter jet among cars

Renault Rafale SUV has been finally unveiled as a completely new product from the French manufacturer and one that draws inspiration from the fighter jets by the same name. The Rafale fighter jets are known as much for speed as for fighting power and the Renault Rafale SUV is looking at both of these aspects to impress potential buyers of the vehicle.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2023, 12:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Renault has taken the covers off of its latest flagship product - the Rafale SUV. The name and the vehicle model itself draws inspiration from the heritage of the Rafale fighter planes that have a long history of serving defence forces around the world.
Rafale is being positioned as the new flagship model from the French manufacturer and will be officially launched in select markets in the first quarter of 2024.
The SUV is based on the company's CMF-C/D platform which underpins models like Austral SUV and the seven-seat Espace SUV. This plaform, says Renault, helps open up a whole lot of space in the cabin of the vehicles.
But while space is crucial to its success, the Rafale SUV is also promising to come kitted with the best of technology. The feature list includes a vertically-oriented infotainment screen with AI or Artificial Intelligence technology. There is an all-digital driver display screen as well.
Rafale SUV gets a panormaic roof but this roof is very special. It gets multiple tint control functions which can be adjusted using Google Voice assist.
Renault also says that there is a key focus on sustainability with a lot of recycled materials used for upholstery purposes.
Rafale also seeks to be premium and unique in terms of its exterior design language. The vehicle's grille makes use of diamond-shaped elements on the face that enclose the new brand logo design.
The headlight shape and design is also new. Rafale gets headlights that boast of LED Adaptative Vision technology which adapts to the driving conditions.
Renault Rafale SUV gets the company's E-Tech hybrid system and the front-wheel drive variant gets a 1.2 liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a combined output of 130 hp. There is also an all-wheel drive variant with a combined output of an impressive 300 hp.
The SUV measures  4710 mm in length, is 1,860 mm wide and stands 1,610 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. On launch, it will be offered in five colour options including two previously unreleased ones: a new White Pearl Satin and a new Alpine Blue tone.
Renault Rafale will be the flagship model from the French manufacturer.
View all Images
Renault has taken the covers off of its latest flagship product - the Rafale SUV. The name and the vehicle model itself draws inspiration from the heritage of the Rafale fighter planes that have a long history of serving defence forces around the world.
1/10
Renault has taken the covers off of its latest flagship product - the Rafale SUV. The name and the vehicle model itself draws inspiration from the heritage of the Rafale fighter planes that have a long history of serving defence forces around the world.
Rafale is being positioned as the new flagship model from the French manufacturer and will be officially launched in select markets in the first quarter of 2024.
2/10
Rafale is being positioned as the new flagship model from the French manufacturer and will be officially launched in select markets in the first quarter of 2024.
The SUV is based on the company's CMF-C/D platform which underpins models like Austral SUV and the seven-seat Espace SUV. This plaform, says Renault, helps open up a whole lot of space in the cabin of the vehicles.
3/10
The SUV is based on the company's CMF-C/D platform which underpins models like Austral SUV and the seven-seat Espace SUV. This plaform, says Renault, helps open up a whole lot of space in the cabin of the vehicles.
But while space is crucial to its success, the Rafale SUV is also promising to come kitted with the best of technology. The feature list includes a vertically-oriented infotainment screen with AI or Artificial Intelligence technology. There is an all-digital driver display screen as well.
4/10
But while space is crucial to its success, the Rafale SUV is also promising to come kitted with the best of technology. The feature list includes a vertically-oriented infotainment screen with AI or Artificial Intelligence technology. There is an all-digital driver display screen as well.
Rafale SUV gets a panormaic roof but this roof is very special. It gets multiple tint control functions which can be adjusted using Google Voice assist.
5/10
Rafale SUV gets a panormaic roof but this roof is very special. It gets multiple tint control functions which can be adjusted using Google Voice assist.
Renault also says that there is a key focus on sustainability with a lot of recycled materials used for upholstery purposes.
6/10
Renault also says that there is a key focus on sustainability with a lot of recycled materials used for upholstery purposes.
Rafale also seeks to be premium and unique in terms of its exterior design language. The vehicle's grille makes use of diamond-shaped elements on the face that enclose the new brand logo design.
7/10
Rafale also seeks to be premium and unique in terms of its exterior design language. The vehicle's grille makes use of diamond-shaped elements on the face that enclose the new brand logo design.
The headlight shape and design is also new. Rafale gets headlights that boast of LED Adaptative Vision technology which adapts to the driving conditions.
8/10
The headlight shape and design is also new. Rafale gets headlights that boast of LED Adaptative Vision technology which adapts to the driving conditions.
Renault Rafale SUV gets the company's E-Tech hybrid system and the front-wheel drive variant gets a 1.2 liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a combined output of 130 hp. There is also an all-wheel drive variant with a combined output of an impressive 300 hp.
9/10
Renault Rafale SUV gets the company's E-Tech hybrid system and the front-wheel drive variant gets a 1.2 liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a combined output of 130 hp. There is also an all-wheel drive variant with a combined output of an impressive 300 hp.
The SUV measures  4710 mm in length, is 1,860 mm wide and stands 1,610 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. On launch, it will be offered in five colour options including two previously unreleased ones: a new White Pearl Satin and a new Alpine Blue tone.
10/10
The SUV measures  4710 mm in length, is 1,860 mm wide and stands 1,610 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. On launch, it will be offered in five colour options including two previously unreleased ones: a new White Pearl Satin and a new Alpine Blue tone.

Renault Rafale was officially unveiled at the Paris Air Show on Sunday and will now be the company's range-topping model in France. Based on the CMF-C/D platform which underpins models like Austral SUV and the seven-seat Espace SUV, the Renault Rafale claims to have a lot of cabin space for a vehicle in this segment while also offering comfort.

Expected to hit markets in the first quarter of 2024, the Rafale SUV is carrying the weight of a lot of expectations for Renault. And as far as flagship models go, the Rafale is quite well kitted to bring out the best that the French manufacturer has on offer. “The All-new Renault Rafale is central in the Renaulution, symbolises our move upmarket and shows that we belong in every customer segment," said Fabrice Cambolive, CEO, Renault brand. "With its captivating coupe-SUV design crafted for intense experiences, it provides unprecedented driving pleasure with its hybrid powertrains and a standard-setting chassis brimming with passion and know-how from Renault engineers.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹ 4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Renault Rafale: Dimensions

Rafale from Renault is being positioned as an ultra premium SUV.
Rafale from Renault is being positioned as an ultra premium SUV.
Rafale from Renault is being positioned as an ultra premium SUV.
Rafale from Renault is being positioned as an ultra premium SUV.

Renault Rafale SUV measures 4710 mm in length, is 1,860 mm wide and stands 1,610 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. For purely comparative terms, the Hyundai Tucson SUV in India measures 4,630 mm in length, is 1,865 mm wide and stands 1,665 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,755 mm.

Renault Rafale: Exteior design highlights

Rafale SUV gets an all-new radiator grille with diamond-like patterns enclosing the Renault emblem in the middle. The headlights are in the brand's new signature lights while the two rear lights are sculpted in an edgy shape at either ends.

A look at the side and rear profile of Renault Rafale.
A look at the side and rear profile of Renault Rafale.
A look at the side and rear profile of Renault Rafale.
A look at the side and rear profile of Renault Rafale.

The all-new Renault Rafale will be available in five body colours including two previously unreleased ones: a new White Pearl Satin and a new Alpine Blue tone.

Renault Rafale: Key specifications

Renault Rafale SUV gets the company's E-Tech hybrid system and the front-wheel drive variant gets a 1.2 liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a combined output of 130 hp. There are two electric motors that are attached to the clutchless gearbox.

But there is also an all-wheel drive variant with a combined output of an impressive 300 hp. This is a plug-in hybrid model and gets a motor on the rear axle as well.

Both of the above models, however, will come with Renault’s 4Control four-wheel steering system. This allows for the rear wheels to move in the same direction as the front wheels at low speeds in order to provide enhanced manoeuvrability. Both set of wheels move in opposite directions at higher speeds in order to improve vehicle stability.

Renault Rafale: Feature highlights

The Rafale SUV gets a panoramic glass roof which has been darkened to provide protection from sun's rays. The level of darkening can be customised and controlled via Google voice assistance. The front seats are of materials that are 61 percent recycled Alcantara and there are pulsating lights on the headrests here which match the colour scheme on the ambient lighting all around the cabin.

The headlight on the exterior body of the vehicle features LED Adaptative Vision technology that adapts to the conditions where the SUV is being driven. There is also LED Matrix Vision technology on the higher variants of the vehicle.

There is a vertically-oriented main infotainment screen which, Renault says, makes use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A look at the dashboard layout inside Rafale SUV from Renault.
A look at the dashboard layout inside Rafale SUV from Renault.
A look at the dashboard layout inside Rafale SUV from Renault.
A look at the dashboard layout inside Rafale SUV from Renault.

The safety features are primarily highlighted by Level 2 ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance system. Some of the starry technology here includes Adaptative Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go, Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) and Rear AEB, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Change Warning (LCW), and Trailer Stability Assist (TSA).

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2023, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: Rafale Renault Rafale Renault
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city