Renault India offers discounts up to 75,000 in this state

Renault India on Thursday announced discounts and benefits up to ₹75,000 on its entire range of vehicles across Kerala on the occasion of Onam. Apart from this, the company is offering additional loyalty benefits to existing customers. The offers will be available across all authorized dealerships in the state for a limited period till August 31.

With the advent of the festive season in Kerala, the company has said that it has been experiencing an increase in demand for its product range. The festive fervor resulted in deliveries of 200 Renault cars in the state in a single day. “The remarkable achievement of our dealer… is a testament to our brand's strength and our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our customers," said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President - Sales & Marketing at the company.

The company currently sells three models in India - Triber, Kiger and Kwid. Both Kiger and Triber come with a 4-star safety rating for adult occupants conferred by Global NCAP. The former sources power from a turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine which boasts a fuel efficiency of 20.62 kmpl. The latter gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Renault Kwid ₹ 4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Maruti Suzuki S-presso ₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Renault Kiger ₹ 6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Renault Triber ₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The brand's entry-level model Kwid recently became one of the best-selling used cars in the country, as per a study by used-car retailing platform Spinny. It is claimed to have achieved 98% localisation levels and is available at a starting price of ₹4,69,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi-NCR).

Recently, Nissan Motor India also announced special offers in Kerala to celebrate Onam. The offers will be valid for August only. Buyers can avail total benefit of up to ₹87,000 on Magnite, which is the only car being sold by the brand in the country currently.

