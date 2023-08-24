HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Renault Offers Discounts Up To 75,000 In This State On Occasion Of Onam

Renault India offers discounts up to 75,000 in this state

Renault India on Thursday announced discounts and benefits up to 75,000 on its entire range of vehicles across Kerala on the occasion of Onam. Apart from this, the company is offering additional loyalty benefits to existing customers. The offers will be available across all authorized dealerships in the state for a limited period till August 31.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Renault currently sells three models in India - Triber, Kiger and Kwid.
Renault currently sells three models in India - Triber, Kiger and Kwid.

With the advent of the festive season in Kerala, the company has said that it has been experiencing an increase in demand for its product range. The festive fervor resulted in deliveries of 200 Renault cars in the state in a single day. “The remarkable achievement of our dealer… is a testament to our brand's strength and our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our customers," said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President - Sales & Marketing at the company.

Also Read : Renault plans to launch locally-made electric cars in India at affordable price

The company currently sells three models in India - Triber, Kiger and Kwid. Both Kiger and Triber come with a 4-star safety rating for adult occupants conferred by Global NCAP. The former sources power from a turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine which boasts a fuel efficiency of 20.62 kmpl. The latter gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹ 4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
₹ 4.25 - 5.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The brand's entry-level model Kwid recently became one of the best-selling used cars in the country, as per a study by used-car retailing platform Spinny. It is claimed to have achieved 98% localisation levels and is available at a starting price of 4,69,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi-NCR).

Recently, Nissan Motor India also announced special offers in Kerala to celebrate Onam. The offers will be valid for August only. Buyers can avail total benefit of up to 87,000 on Magnite, which is the only car being sold by the brand in the country currently.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 269 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 189 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.