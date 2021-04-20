China is certainly one of the major markets for any global auto major. Not only in the mass market segment, but the luxury carmakers also focus on the Chinese market to grab a large share in the country. Porsche, being one of the major players in the luxury high-performance car segment is not different and the brand has been in business in the Chinese market for the last 20 years, since 2001.

To celebrate this, Porshe has introduced the 911 Turbo S Anniversary Edition in the country at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show.

In terms of the design, the Porsche 911 Turbo S Anniversary Edition will be available in five classic heritage colour options - Gulf Orange, Star Ruby Red, Mint Green, Viola Purple, and Oslo Blue. The special edition of the Porsche 911 Turbo S comes tweaked appearance developed by the automaker's in-house Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur group.

The car wears custom livery with striping and a prominent no. 20 on the door, signifying the brand's 20 years in China. The special edition model will be available in China only. The car is distinctive in terms of cosmetic updates only.

Inside the cabin too, the special edition model gets some distinctive design elements. On the mechanical front, the Porsche 911 Turbo S Anniversary Edition is capable of churning out 640 hp of power and comes with a top speed of 321 kmph.

Porsche has also showcased the 718 Spyder at the Auto Shanghai with Sport Chrono package and 14-way adjustable power seat. It gets power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that pumps out 295 hp of power output. The engine is mated to a seven-speed PDK transmission that delivers power to the rear wheels.