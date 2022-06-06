HT Auto
Porsche 911 wireframe sculpture is a life-sized true example of automotive art

Porche 911 wireframe art car has been built using stainless steel tubing.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2022, 06:51 AM
Porsche 911 art cars are limited to a production number of 911 units.
Porsche teamed up with artist Benedict Radcliffe to celebrate Porsche 911's beauty and a new partnership with high-end luggage manufacturer Rimowa. For that, the German luxury automaker in association with the artist built a life-sized wireframe art car that looks neatly perfect. The wireframe art car also comes holding a custom Rimowa Porsche hand-carry case positioned in the frunk of the iconic rear-engine sports car replica.

(Also read: Porsche begins testing Mission R components with 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance)

The automaker claims that this life-sized 934-generation 911 art car has been developed to celebrate the automaker's collaboration with the luggage manufacturer Rimowa. Under the collaboration, Rimowa creates a hand-carry case Pepita inspired by the iconic Porsche 911.

The art car's wire frame has been built with the use of stainless steel tubing mimicking the look of the polished aluminium, which has been used in the construction of the Rimowa Porsche hand-carry case. These cases will be built in a limited number of 911 units, in order to make them collectors' items.

Benedict Radcliffe is known for creating wireframe art cars inspired by iconic models. One of his most exciting life-size wireframe sculptures features the iconic Lancia Stratos. Another iconic car to receive the Radcliffe treatment is the Plymouth Superbird muscle car.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 06:51 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche 911 sportscar
