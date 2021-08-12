Pininfarina unveils Battista electric hypercar in flesh; power meets beauty

Italian coachbuilder turned into carmaker Pininfarina has unveiled its Battista electric hypercar at Monterey Car Week. The Pininfarina Battista is claimed as the world's first pure electric hyper GT.

Apart from the exclusive design, this electric hypercar has made headlines for the sheer powerful zero-emission powertrain as well.

The particular model that was showcased at the event was painted in a Black Exposed Signature Carbon exterior finish. The aerodynamic curvy bodywork and polished Impulso forged aluminium alloy wheels give it a stunning look. Inside the cabin, it gets a visually attractive colour theme.

The cockpit gets a tailored look featuring optional Pilota seats finished in sustainable black leather. The Iconica Blu Alcantara quilting and upholstery adds the visual appeal further. The seats and upholstery get Iconica Blu contrast stitching. The cabin comes complemented by Interior Jewellery Pack finished in brushed black anodised aluminium.

The car also showcased the soundscape of this electric hypercar. Pininfarina claims the car makes a unique sound that has a core frequency of 54 Hz, which is an organic frequency that is a multiple of 432 hZ. Pininfarina also claims that its sound is mathematically consistent with the universe and a pure sound.

The Italian company claims that every driver has an emotional connection with his or her car and the sound of Battista will nurture this connection.

The Mahindra-owned company also claims that Battista is among the fastest electric cars in the world at present. It is claimed to be able to run 450 km range on a single charge.

For the power source, the car gets four electric motors, each powering one wheel. These electric motors get energy from a 120 kWh battery. Combined, this electric powertrain is capable of belting out 1,900 hp power output and 2,300 Nm of torque.

Pininfarina Battista can accelerate 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds at a top speed of 350 kmph. This means the Pininfarina Battista is capable of running faster than many other fossil fuel-based supercars.

The car gets 390 mm carbon-ceramic disc brakes with six-piston callipers on all four wheels.