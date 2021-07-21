This bespoke Pininfarina Battista takes design inspiration from New York City

Mahindra-owned Pininfarina has unveiled its very first bespoke electric hypercar Battista and it looks absolutely stunning. The bespoke Pininfarina Battista has been designed with inspiration from New York City, as the company claims.

This Battista model is part of Pininfarina's special customisation program. Under this project, Pininfarina will offer 150 customers limitless personalisation options. This customisation program offers 13.9 quintillion unique exterior combinations and 128 million interior combinations.

Despite coming with the same silhouette as the standard Battista, the bespoke electric hypercar gets Red, White and Blue colour schemes. The deep blue colour is not exactly a solid colour, but a blue carbon fibre weaving.

Pininfarina has touted this colour theme as Exposed Signature Carbon with Blu Iconica thread. The Italian coach specialist turned automaker claims that this is the first such application in the automotive industry. It also says that the entire painting job has been done by hand taking hundreds of hours to finish.

It also gets hand-applied performance stripes and pinstripe Bianco Sestriere Metallic colour. The car's exterior also received a red strip as well as the Furiosa Carbon Accent Pack in black Exposed Signature Carbon. The Impulso wheels come finished in Dark Matt Grey colour. They sport black aluminium centre-lock rings. The roof, diffuser, rear wing, and headlight engraving of the Battista gets a matching colour theme.

Not only exterior, inside the cabin too this bespoke Battista has received a host of updates. It comes with Pilota seats upholstered in black leather. The carbon seatbacks received the same Iconica Blu thread as the exterior. POther design elements include Iconica Blu Alcantara with navy colour inserts, Iconica Blu stitching with red and white cross contrast threads, red headrest logos, and white coloured seatbelts. The red brushed aluminium trim complements the red exterior stripes.

Sara Campagnolo, Head of Colour and Materials Design at Automobili Pininfarina, said that Battista comes carrying the legacy of car designing the company is known for. "Our clients have the unique opportunity to join the Automobili Pininfarina family, immersing themselves in the design process with our talented craftspeople to ensure their vehicle authentically reflects their personality and tastes, created with a truly personal touch," Campagnolo further added.