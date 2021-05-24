You should buy a vehicle insurance
Vehicle insurance is not only to save yourself from police cases but to compensate for any damage caused to your vehicle by any natural disasters as well. There are two kinds of damage a natural disaster like cyclone can cause to any vehicle. It could damage the exterior of a vehicle, while the mechanical parts too can get damaged, which can be recovered from the own damage insurance.
Comprehensive vehicle insurance that includes both own damage and third-party cover can compensate the damages caused to your vehicle by disasters like cyclone, flood or hailstorms. In case your vehicle gets damaged by a natural disaster, reach out to the insurance company and follow the steps to get your vehicle repaired. However, always check the terms and conditions of the insurance before opting for a repair job.
Also taking pictures of your vehicle's exterior and interior before and after the storm is recommended, as it will help you to submit them as proof that the damage has been caused by the natural disaster only.