After the west coast of India bore the brunt of cyclone Tauktae, now the east coast of the country, especially the states like West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are likely to expect the devastating impact of the cyclone Yass that is expected to thrash the landscapes adjacent to the Bay of Bengal and several hundred kilometres inland as well on Wednesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

Several districts of southern West Bengal have already started witnessing the heavy rainfall from Sunday night. Last year in May, the cyclone Amphan created havoc in these same areas. Along with several houses, trees, and other properties, many vehicles too were damaged severely.

While some were directly crushed under the fallen trees, some were toppled due to the strong wind, blown during the cyclone. This time too, the fear of such damage is lurching in the mind of people. As people around that area have been taking precautions to prevent such damages, here are some tips people should follow to protect the vehicles from severe damage.

These tips can not only protect your vehicle during the nearing cyclone Yass, but these would be helpful even during other cyclones or thunderstorms as well.