Hyundai Motor India on Friday announced it has established a special relief task force to reach out to customers who may have had their vehicles damaged during Cyclone Tauktae that affected western Indian states of Gujarat, Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. A free-of-cost emergency roadside assistance service is also being launched for Hyundai vehicles affected by cyclone-related factors.

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae moved off the coast of Goa and Mumbai before eventually making landfall in Gujarat's Saurashtra district between Diu and Una. Its effects were severely felt here and in many other parts with several vehicles damaged. In the city of Mumbai itself, many vehicles wore a battered look, either submerged under rainwater or bruised under uprooted trees.

As such, Hyundai is hoping to reach out to affected customers and is also offering 50% discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood affected vehicles. "Cyclone Tauktae has once again tested the resiliency of Indian people. Our relief teams will make efforts to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers affected by the cyclone in Gujarat, Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan thereby offering them ‘Peace of Mind’ in these challenging times," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) at HMIL.

Customers in cyclone-affected states can call the Hyundai's national helpline number - 18001024645 - to get their complaints registered.