HT Auto
Home Auto Cars One electric car every year: Bentley to launch five EVs starting in 2025

One electric car every year: Bentley to launch five EVs starting in 2025

British luxury carmaker Bentley had earlier announced its foray into electric vehicle segment. The brand said its first-ever fully battery-powered luxury car will be be launched in 2025.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 11:35 AM
Bentley has announced that it will come up with five electric vehicles, one each every year, starting from 2025.
Bentley has announced that it will come up with five electric vehicles, one each every year, starting from 2025.

Bentley Motors has announced that it will not stop at just one electric car unlike its key rival Rolls-Royce. The iconic British luxury carmaker has revealed bigger plans in its push for electrification in coming days. Bentley says it will launch as many as five EV models starting from 2025, the year it will launch the first one.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 4.1 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Bentley had earlier announced its foray into electric vehicle segment. The brand said its first-ever fully battery-powered luxury car will be be launched in 2025. Later, it said that the carmaker has a ‘Five-in-Five’ plan, which is a commitment to launch five electric car models, one each year, in its efforts to go big in the EV space.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said, “This latest announcement regarding Bentley’s Beyond100 plan confirms the initiation of a major transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history. The world is changing and we need to play our part in neutralising our environmental impact. That means delivering on our aim to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, and reaffirming our role as the leader in sustainable luxury mobility."

Bentley Motors had earlier announced its commitment towards clean-energy vehicles. The carmaker has announced plans to invest $3.4 billion in sustainability over the next decade. "Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations," Hallmark said in a statement.

The electric cars will be manufactured from Bentley's facility in UK's Crewe. The facility will also be reconfigured in order to set up assembly line for the upcoming electric cars. In order to do that, Bentley will extend on-site energy production and increase the number of solar panels from 30,000 to 40,000 in the next two years. It also aims to use sustainable biofuel in fleet cars, including Bentley’s iconic Heritage Collection.Bentley will also ask its suppliers to meet minimum sustainability standards.

Bentley has not shared any detail about the upcoming electric cars. Rolls-Royce, its key rival, has already confirmed its first electric car Spectre will be unveiled next year. Aston Martin too has plans of ushering in a new era of electric cars for its buyers while Italian supercar maker Ferrari too is closing in on rolling out its electric car, reportedly to be make its debut the same year when Bentley launches its first EV.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 11:35 AM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentley Motors Bentley EVs electric cars electric vehicles EVs Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles
Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles
Budget 2022: From EV infra to PLI scheme, two-wheeler makers list expectations
Budget 2022: From EV infra to PLI scheme, two-wheeler makers list expectations
Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?
Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?
Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India
Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India
Watch: Internet is filled with farmers' tractor wheelies, aftermarket tunings
Watch: Internet is filled with farmers' tractor wheelies, aftermarket tunings

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city