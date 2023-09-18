Taapsee Pannu drives home new Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV worth nearly 3 crore

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has added one of the most expensive cars available in India - the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 luxury SUV. The actor of Thappad and Badla fame got her new ride delivered at her Mumbai residence on Sunday, September 17. The dealer Mercedes-Benz Landmark Cars Mumbai wrapped the palladium silver Maybach GLS with a red ribbon. The price of the GLS 600 luxury SUV in India is ₹2.92 crore and is one of the most expensive models from the German carmaker besides the G Wagon SUV.

The new Mercedes Maybach GLS SUV is the second car from the German carmaker to join Taapsee Pannu's garage. The actor already owns a Mercedes-Benz GLE. The GLS 600 SUV comes with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine under the hood. It is mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox and gets mild-hybrid technology as well. The hybrid powertrain is claimed to be capable of churning out 550 hp of power and 730 Nm of peak torque. The EQ Boost technology is claimed to be capable of boosting performance by an additional 21 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 SUV sits at the top of the automaker's SUV portfolio in India. It has been already on sale in several global markets since its official debut in 2019. The luxury SUV made debut in India in 2021.

It gets a striking radiator grille with shiny vertical slats, Maybach emblem, dual-tone paint theme. The SUV runs on 22-inch standard wheels. Also, there are 23-inch wheels available as an option.

Inside the cabin, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 delivers a feel of the epitome of luxury, few notches above the standard GLS. It gets Nappa leather upholstery, reclining rear seats, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. The multi-contour seats come with a massage function.

The dashboard is highlighted with the MBUX system. It comprises a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch driver display as well. The MBUX is combined with a Burmester surround sound system and ambient lights. It also gets wireless charging technology. Rear occupants get removable MBUX touch tablets. The MBUX also comes with NTG 6 head-up display.

There is a refrigerator on board the SUV at the rear of the vehicle to store champagne bottles. The refrigerator compartment is positioned at the back between the rear seats. The compartment can store at least two champagne bottles. Also, the car gets space for two champagne glasses.

