Mercedes-Benz reveals EV strategy for India, to offer charging outlets to others

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz plans to take the next steps in consolidating its EV startegy in India. The carmaker announced its initiatives to contribute to growing electric vehicle infrastructure in the country. Mercedes will open up its charging network for electric cars from other brands as well, in an attempt to democratise EV charging network across the country. The announcement was made during the launch of the EQE SUV, Mercedes' latest electric car in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Sep 2023, 13:27 PM
Mercedes Benz EV charging station
Mercedes Benz has announced that it will open its EV charging network to electric vehicles from other brands as it plans to consolidate its strategy in India.
Among the luxury electric car manufacturers operating in India, Mercedes Benz has the highest number of EV charging outlets on offer. The carmaker has tied up with operators to offer EV charging solutions. Its charging network offers ultra fast charging up to 180 kWh as well as regular fast chargers with capacity of up to 60 kWh. Globally, Mercedes Benz has more than 2,000 EV charging outlets. In India, Mercedes has around 140 EV chargers available in more than 25 cities.

Mercedes-Benz has said the initiative to offer its EV charging network with other electric cars from next month. Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, said, "We will be extending this entire charging facility, not only for Mercedes customers but for all brands, luxury and mass, so that they can come in and charge their cars at a faster pace at our fast charging network." The charging outlets to be shared include the ultra-fast chargers too. The carmaker has around 40 such chargers across India.

Mercedes-Benz has also developed an app which integrates its EV charging network by offering more than 150 outlets beyond its franchise partners. The app has been developed by the Research and Development wing of the German auto giant based in Bengaluru. The app can be used by any EV owners and get access to its fast charging network across India.

The German auto giant said that it is also taking initiatives to make people aware of EV charging solutions. The program is especially directed to the chauffeurs of the luxury electric cars. They are being trained to deal with range anxiety, charging solutions among other things.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2023, 13:27 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes Benz EQE Electric vehicle Electric car EV

