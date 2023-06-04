360-degree camera is a new advanced feature available in many cars in India

Published Jun 04, 2023

While many premium cars come equipped with this technology, many affordable models too now get the 360-degree camera

This advanced technology-driven feature significantly enhances safety and convenience

Here are the most affordable cars in India that come equipped with this technology

Nissan Magnite gets 360-degree camera

Maruti Suzuki Baleno too gets the same technology

Baleno's rebadged version from Toyota, the Glanza too carries the same feature

Maruti Suzuki's latest offering, Baleno based Fronx gets 360-degree camera

Maruti Suzuki's Brezza SUV gets the same tech

Maruti Suzuki XL6 too gets the same feature along with Grand Vitara
