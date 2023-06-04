While many premium cars come equipped with this technology, many affordable models too now get the 360-degree camera
This advanced technology-driven feature significantly enhances safety and convenience
Here are the most affordable cars in India that come equipped with this technology
Nissan Magnite gets 360-degree camera
Maruti Suzuki Baleno too gets the same technology
Baleno's rebadged version from Toyota, the Glanza too carries the same feature
Maruti Suzuki's latest offering, Baleno based Fronx gets 360-degree camera
Maruti Suzuki's Brezza SUV gets the same tech
Maruti Suzuki XL6 too gets the same feature along with Grand Vitara