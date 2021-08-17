Nissan Note Aura Nismo launched with sporty look, electrified powertrain

Nissan Motor has launched the new Note Aura Nismo with an electrified powertrain, sales of which are scheduled to start in Japan later this year. The carmaker also announced the beginning of sales of the Note Aura, which was announced in June this year, in the country.



Nissan Note Aura Nismo is based on the Japanese carmaker's Note Aura while also incorporating the ethos and styling of its performance brand Nismo. The vehicle is touted to have next-generation design, agile response and handling as well as smooth acceleration.



It gets an urban and streamlined look and sports the Nismo brand's iconic bright red layered double-wing as well as a low-and-wide silhouette. The vehicle's stance is accentuate by the redesigned Nismo emblem in matte chrome and matte red accents. The Nissan Note Aura Nismo rides on 17-inch aluminum wheels that ensure an aerodynamic performance.

The sporty seats add a touch of sportiness to the cabin along with seat covers made from a combination of dedicated fabric and synthetic leather.

The vehicle is available in a total of five body color variations including four two-tone combinations. On the inside, it features a mixture of dark toned color and red accents. The sporty seats add a touch of sportiness to the cabin along with seat covers made from a combination of dedicated fabric and synthetic leather. The seats also feature an embroidered Nismo logo and red or grey contrast stitching.



Nissan Note Aura Nismo utilizes aerodynamic technologies from the automaker's motor racing experience. It features optimized aerodynamic downforce that offers stability at high speeds. Specialized suspension and optimized body rigidity distribution ensure high steering stability while driving the vehicle.



The use of second-generation e-POWER electrified system ensures agile response and increased acceleration. Nissan's e-POWER powertrain is a key part of the company’s electrification strategy. The Nissan Note Aura Nismo comes with three drive mode settings that help garner a powerful response and increased acceleration. The Normal Mode and the Eco Mode have been specially tuned for Nismo vehicle.