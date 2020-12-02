Nissan Magnite launch live updates: Magnite ready to battle Sonet, Venue, Brezza

Nissan Magnite is all set to be officially launched in the Indian car market as the latest entrant in the sub-compact SUV segment.
Magnite will lock horns against Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon, among others.
Nissan Magnite is finally - and officially - set to hit the Indian roads as the Japanese car maker launches its latest offerings here today. In many ways, Magnite seeks to be a lifeboat on which Nissan cruises past torrid waves it has had to face in the country. Little wonder then that the sub-compact SUV is carrying the weight of a whole lot of expectations.
Magnite has been designed and engineered keeping the Indian car-buying audience in focus and therefore, the vehicle is being launched here before anywhere else. It makes sense to have a promising sub-compact SUV to wage a war for revival because the segment is extremely lucrative in the country. But it is also extremely competitive with every inch of space being ferociously fought for.
Will Magnite be able to undercut all its rivals when it comes to the price structure? Can Nissan connect with prospective buyers? Should rival OEMs be concerned? Catch live and latest updates from the launch of Nissan Magnite here:
02 Dec 2020, 06:56:07 AM IST
Significance of India in Nissan's plans
Nissan is wading through troubled waters in many global markets. The woes have only been exponentially increased by the outbreak of Covid-19.
Nissan had reported its first fiscal year loss back in a decade and the biggest in 20 years, in May but CEO Makoto Uchida had underlined his confidence of returning to profitability in 2021.
As such, the Indian car market is also pivotal to plans ahead. India is one of the largest auto markets in the world even if significantly smaller than the US, China and some European countries. The Japanese car maker is focused on offering not just a new product in Magnite but the commitment of a brand that is looked at keenly - and kindly - by buyers here.
02 Dec 2020, 06:33:07 AM IST
Magnite - what does the name even mean?
Nissan says that a large part of Magnite's appeal lies in how 'magnetic' the car is. Hence, it only makes sense to have this as the name of its latest product offering.