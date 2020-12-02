Nissan Magnite launch live updates: Magnite ready to battle Sonet, Venue, Brezza

Nissan Magnite is finally - and officially - set to hit the Indian roads as the Japanese car maker launches its latest offerings here today. In many ways, Magnite seeks to be a lifeboat on which Nissan cruises past torrid waves it has had to face in the country. Little wonder then that the sub-compact SUV is carrying the weight of a whole lot of expectations.





Magnite has been designed and engineered keeping the Indian car-buying audience in focus and therefore, the vehicle is being launched here before anywhere else. It makes sense to have a promising sub-compact SUV to wage a war for revival because the segment is extremely lucrative in the country. But it is also extremely competitive with every inch of space being ferociously fought for.





Will Magnite be able to undercut all its rivals when it comes to the price structure? Can Nissan connect with prospective buyers? Should rival OEMs be concerned? Catch live and latest updates from the launch of Nissan Magnite here: