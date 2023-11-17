HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Renault Duster Suv Leaked Ahead Of November 29 Debut. Check Features, Specs And Other Details

New Renault Duster SUV leaked ahead of debut. Check what is new

French auto giant Renault is all set to take the covers off the new Duster SUV on November 29. The compact SUV, which was discontinued from Indian markets earlier, will come with fresh looks, updated interiors and new engine under the hood. Ahead of the unveiling, key details about the 2024 Duster have been leaked. Developed in collaboration with its UK partner Dacia, the new Duster is expected to be launched first in the European countries. India will have to wait at least till next year for the French carmaker to re-introduce the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival. Here is a quick look at what to expect from the new Renault Duster SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2023, 14:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Renault Duster 2023
The new Renault Duster will look starkly different from the one that was sold in India. Developed with its UK-based partner Dacia, the new Duster will come with a new-look grille and a butch profile.
Renault Duster 2023
The new Renault Duster will look starkly different from the one that was sold in India. Developed with its UK-based partner Dacia, the new Duster will come with a new-look grille and a butch profile.

The SUV will be based on the French carmaker’s CMF-B platform. The French auto giant uses the dame platform for its electric vehicles too. The new Duster could come in ICE avatar, along with hybrid, CNG versions as well. The platform leaves Renault with a chance to even manufacture an electric Duster in future too.

The new Duster SUV will come with several changes in its design. The changes include new horizontal LED headlights, a new grille and a redesigned bumper with updated air intakes. The side profile will now come with more muscle and creases. At the rear, the new Duster will come with new Y-shaped light clusters and a sloping rear window with a spoiler.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹ 4.07 - 6.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.70 - 7.65 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The interior of the new Duster will also be heavily updated. According to reports, the SUV will come with new upholstery, redesigned dashboard among other changes. Expect the Duster to offer features like a larger touchscreen infotainment system measuring no less than 8 inches, digital driver display, wireless charger, sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless connectivity among others.

Under the hood, Renault is expected to offer the new Duster with both petrol as well hybrid powertrains. Among the new engines, Renault may add a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid unit which can generate 130 hp of power as well as a 1.6-litre fully-hybrid unit that can churn out 140 hp of power. A CNG version cannot be ruled out either besides the regular petrol Duster with a 1.5-litre unit. The engines are likely to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2023, 14:14 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
36% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 578 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.