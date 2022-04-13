New Mahindra Electric SUV teaser offers closer look at cockpit-style interiors

Mahindra Born Electric, the EV wing of Mahindra and Mahindra, has teased the interiors of the three upcoming electric concept SUVs to be unveiled in July this year.

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to unveil the first of its three concept electric SUVs later this year. Ahead of the official unveiling, Mahindra Born Electric, the EV wing of the carmaker, has once again teased the concept EVs in a new video, offering closer look at the interior design of these SUVs.

The new video, shared by Mahindra Born Electric and the carmaker's Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on social media, shows that the concept EVs will have a cockpit-style interior. This was also visible in the last teaser of the concept electric SUVs. However, the new teaser offers new details like the single rotary knob on the centre console and the futuristic lever possibly to be used to change drive modes. Also visible are the bucket seats which are going to get wraparound headrests.

The entire centre console, which surrounds the dashboard on the driver side, is illuminated in red LED lights. It forms the cockpit-like feel inside the cabin. The spaciousness of the cabin appears enhanced by the panoramic sunroof which is also visible in the teaser.

Besides the interior, the new teaser also offers a closer look at the sporty alloy wheels on the concept EVs. It also shows rear-view cameras installed on ORVMs.

Mahindra had shared the first teaser of the three upcoming concept EVs back in February this year. All three battery-electric SUVs will come with c-shaped LED headlights. The headlights are connected by a thin strip of LED lights. The Mahindra electric SUVs will also get full-width sleek LED strips connecting the slim LED taillights. The front face of the EVs appear bold and chunky whereas the rear profile of the SUV will offer a flat and clean look.

Distinctive design. Instinctive innovation. Brace yourself for a future that is #BornEvocative! Unveiling soon in July 2022.#BornElectricVision



The three concept electric SUVs from Mahindra will be available in different shapes for different segments. Mahindra is likely to offer a compact SUV, a midsize SUV as well as a coupe to target premium segment buyers. The compact SUV is likely to be Mahindra's answer to Tata Nexon EV. The compact SUV would be the all-electric variant of XUV300 as already announced by the carmaker. The coupe EV could be the concept model the automaker showcased at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo.

