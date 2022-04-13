HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Mahindra Electric Suv Teaser Offers Closer Look At Cockpit Style Interiors

New Mahindra Electric SUV teaser offers closer look at cockpit-style interiors

Mahindra Born Electric, the EV wing of Mahindra and Mahindra, has teased the interiors of the three upcoming electric concept SUVs to be unveiled in July this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2022, 02:21 PM
Mahindra Born Electric had earlier teased three concept EVs as the first of its fully-electric models for India.
Mahindra Born Electric had earlier teased three concept EVs as the first of its fully-electric models for India.
Mahindra Born Electric had earlier teased three concept EVs as the first of its fully-electric models for India.
Mahindra Born Electric had earlier teased three concept EVs as the first of its fully-electric models for India.

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to unveil the first of its three concept electric SUVs later this year. Ahead of the official unveiling, Mahindra Born Electric, the EV wing of the carmaker, has once again teased the concept EVs in a new video, offering closer look at the interior design of these SUVs.

The new video, shared by Mahindra Born Electric and the carmaker's Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on social media, shows that the concept EVs will have a cockpit-style interior. This was also visible in the last teaser of the concept electric SUVs. However, the new teaser offers new details like the single rotary knob on the centre console and the futuristic lever possibly to be used to change drive modes. Also visible are the bucket seats which are going to get wraparound headrests.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 25.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹ 6.95 to 7.95 Cr Expected Price*
View Details

The entire centre console, which surrounds the dashboard on the driver side, is illuminated in red LED lights. It forms the cockpit-like feel inside the cabin. The spaciousness of the cabin appears enhanced by the panoramic sunroof which is also visible in the teaser.

Besides the interior, the new teaser also offers a closer look at the sporty alloy wheels on the concept EVs. It also shows rear-view cameras installed on ORVMs.

Mahindra had shared the first teaser of the three upcoming concept EVs back in February this year. All three battery-electric SUVs will come with c-shaped LED headlights. The headlights are connected by a thin strip of LED lights. The Mahindra electric SUVs will also get full-width sleek LED strips connecting the slim LED taillights. The front face of the EVs appear bold and chunky whereas the rear profile of the SUV will offer a flat and clean look.

The three concept electric SUVs from Mahindra will be available in different shapes for different segments. Mahindra is likely to offer a compact SUV, a midsize SUV as well as a coupe to target premium segment buyers. The compact SUV is likely to be Mahindra's answer to Tata Nexon EV. The compact SUV would be the all-electric variant of XUV300 as already announced by the carmaker. The coupe EV could be the concept model the automaker showcased at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2022, 02:21 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Born Electric Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra Mahindra Electric Electric Car EVs Electric vehicle Anand Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Tata Motors said that the design of the Concept Curvv EV is based on Sierra Concept earlier showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020.
Tata Concept Curvv electric SUV revealed, will sit above Nexon EV
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Representational image of existing Hero Optima CX. 
2022 Hero Optima CX electric scooter to launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
Using methanol in diesel can reduce fuel costs by 50%, claims Nitin Gadkari
Using methanol in diesel can reduce fuel costs by 50%, claims Nitin Gadkari
Safer roads mean happier homes
Safer roads mean happier homes
US-based EV maker Fisker to set up headquarters in Hyderabad
US-based EV maker Fisker to set up headquarters in Hyderabad
Honda pulls plug on Acura brand of cars in China in just six years. Here's why
Honda pulls plug on Acura brand of cars in China in just six years. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city