In pics: Lexus GX is a V6 monster with a boxy butch look and mammoth power
New Lexus GX looks sharper and bolder than its predecessor and is based on a platform that could underpin new electric vehicles from the brand.
The third-generation Lexus GX has broken cover showing a competent luxury SUV that gets a butch look, paired with modern styling elements.
The new Lexus GX looks boxy and has an upright boot design and crisp geometrical proportions. The connected LED taillights and sleek LED headlamps give it a touch of modernity. Overall, the new GX delivers an off-roader vibe with a neo-retro appeal.
The new Lexus GX's cabin too features a revamped look with sharper and more modern layout, featuring a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver display at instrument cluster. It's all-black theme enhances the luxurious and sporty vibe.
Lexus GX is based on a body-on-frame chassis and draws power from a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. There is a 2.4-litre turbocharged hybrid engine on offer as well and both the engines come paired with 4WD tech.
Making the SUV a highly capable off-roader is a full-time 4WD with low-range gearbox and multi-terrain select mode. The controls for this are housed in the centre console, right ahead of the drive selector, with switches to lock the differentials. The new GX gets special seats that minimise the head toss while driving off the road, while the all-terrain tyres improve the driving performance.
The most obvious rival for the new GX is the Land Rover Defender, which also combines off-road ability with luxury and everyday usability. However, it is to be seen if the new Lexus GX can match the Land Rover Defender's on-road dynamics while still maintaining its legendary off-road ability.
First Published Date: 11 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM IST
