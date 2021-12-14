New Genesis G90 is the epitome of luxury on four wheels: What makes it special?

Hyundai's luxury car division Genesis has disclosed a whole lot of information about the next generation GV90 flagship sedan. The luxury sedan made a splash when it was first revealed in a redesigned bold avatar and now we got to know more detail about this new flagship model.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: GV90 to spearhead Genesis' EV fleet: Report)

The South Korean car brand has now revealed details about the 2022 Genesis GV90's powertrain, suspension, interior etc. Also, this is the first time we got a glimpse of the cabin of the new Genesis G90.

The first thing that comes to notice after entering the cabin is the large display screen that dominates the dashboard. However, Genesis didn't reveal the size of this infotainment display. There are two rotary knobs on the centre console, one for transmission and another for infotainment.

The carmaker claims that the cabin of the G90 sedan will come with a fragrance system, massaging seats, a 23-speaker bang & Olufsen audio system etc. The car will r-get over-the-air (OTA) software update system. Drivers will be able to set up a fingerprint scanner in order to grant access to the car instead of a traditional key.

The power source for the new Genesis G90 sedan is a 3.5-litre V6 engine that is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain is capable of churning out 375 hp of power output and 530 Nm of maximum torque, the same as the G80 sedan. Also, Genesis G90 is likely to offer either rear or all-wheel-drive system. There will be a pure electric version of the G90 as well. However, that would join the lineup at a later stage.

Adding riding comfort will be air suspension that is capable of lowering the car's height at higher speeds for better aerodynamic efficiency. Also, it can raise the car while running on rough terrain. The G90 will offer a rear-wheel steering system that can turn the rear wheels up to four degrees for better manoeuvrability. Also, there will be adjustable settings for the brake tuning, which Genesis dubs "Chauffeur".