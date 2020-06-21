The all-new Mahindra Thar has been spotted undergoing testing on the public roads yet again. In the latest sighting, the off-roader has been snapped in the diesel automatic version.

The upcoming Mahindra Thar will be a completely new SUV. It will boast larger dimensions, revamped looks, more features and will be underpinned by an all-new ladder-on-frame platform. It will also be made available in a factory built hard top version as well as soft top version. The available details hint that it will ride on bigger 18-inch alloys featuring a five-spoke design.

The all-new Thar will be most likely powered by a BS 6-complaint 2.2-litre mHawk engine. This unit will be made available in a standard 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter option. Besides the 2.2-litre option, new-gen Thar is also expected to get a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Inside the cabin, the 2021 Thar will use a fresh layout for the dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a MID screen in the instrument cluster, a manual AC, power-folding wing mirrors, multiple USB ports, new steering wheel, seats, and a reposition 4x4 lever. That said, another major update will be seen in the form of front facing seats in the second row. This will ensure more safety and space for the passengers at the back.

While the SUV was earlier said to arrive around mid-2020, the launch plans have now been delayed. It may launch in the later part of the year.

The new Mahindra Thar will be a direct rival to the likes of new Force Gurkha SUV.