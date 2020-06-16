Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday announced the launch of BS6 Supro Ambulance, developed in-house on the company’s popular Supro van platform. While prices start at ₹6.94 lakh (ex showroom, Mumbai) and there are two variants - LX and ZX - on offer, the first batch of the vehicles has been manufactured exclusively for Maharashtra state government to meet the need for ambulances to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahindra says that Supro Ambulance is fitted with essential equipment like foldable stretcher cum trolley, medical kit box, provision for an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors, and an announcement system. On the outside, the vehicle is equipped with AIS 125 certified retro reflective decals, 75% frosted windows, and a beacon light with a siren.

The company further informs that the variants have been developed to assist medical and health services, especially during the ongoing global pandemic. "Mahindra wants to enable people to rise by driving positive change in their lives. The launch of Supro Ambulance to support medical care takers to move people safely and in time, is a clear testimony of this philosophy," said Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division at M&M. "We are delighted to partner the Government of Maharashtra in their efforts to fight the pandemic. First batch of 12 vehicles has been produced in record time and delivered to them already."

Supro Ambulance's relatively affordable price makes it a viable solution, especially in current times when ambulances are key lifelines for frontline healthcare workers. Powered by Mahindra’s DI engine, the vehicle delivers 47 hp of power and has 100 Nm of torque on offer. Additionally, the relatively compact dimensions of the vehicle means that it can handle narrow Indian roads for quicker patient movement as well.

Supro Ambulance also comes with a warranty of 2 years/ 60,000 kms.