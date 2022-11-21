HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mini Cooper Se Resolute Edition Launched In Nanuq White Colour

MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition launched in Nanuq White colour

BMW MINI has introduced the Cooper SE Resolute Edition in Nanuq White hue, where Nanuq means 'polar bear'. The body colour of the latest MINI Cooper is reminiscent of the inhabitants of the northern polar regions with temperatures in sub-zero degrees. However, despite this, the electric drive, high-voltage battery, power electronics and charging technology of the MINI Cooper are touted as being reliable and providing high performance.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2022, 13:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition in Nanuq White colour
MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition in Nanuq White colour
MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition in Nanuq White colour
MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition in Nanuq White colour

With a 135 kW/184 hp electric motor, the MINI Cooper SE can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. It comes with two driving modes - Sport mode, Green+ modes while the range can go up to 234 kilometers on a single charge as determined in the WLTP test cycle.

Also Read : This MINI Cooper EV is perfect for specially-abled people

In terms of looks, the Resolute Edition features exclusively designed hood stripes with their color gradient from a light to a dark gold tone as well as the eponymous edition lettering "RESOLUTE". Customers can also opt for a Nanuq White paint finish for the roof and mirror caps or set an exciting contrast in black. The model rides on 17-inch light-alloy wheels in the Tentacle Spoke Black variant.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mini Cooper Convertible (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Convertible
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

On the interior dashboard, the evenly curved lines in a light gold tone create a sophisticated striped pattern. The sport seats are comfortable with armrests and knee rolls for comfort in long journeys. Other interior highlights include the anthracite-colored headliner, sun-protective glazing, and easy-grip sports steering wheel in Nappa finish.

As part of the MINI Driving Assistant as standard, the MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition enhances both diver and passengers safety as well as driving comfort. At speeds between 10 and 60 km/h, the Active Guard driving assistance system brakes the vehicle. Its Lane Departure Warning signals when the vehicle is about to leave its lane on roads with lane markers. There is also a camera-based Active Cruise Control (ACC) system which automatically regulates the distance to the vehicle in front.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2022, 13:20 PM IST
TAGS: MINI Cooper SE MINI Cooper
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Maruti_Alto_K10_CNG
Maruti Alto in CNG avatar: What it offers

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz India appoints Lance Bennett as VP for Sales and Marketing
Mercedes-Benz India appoints Lance Bennett as VP for Sales and Marketing
FIFA World Cup 2022 goes green with Hyundai
FIFA World Cup 2022 goes green with Hyundai
Alto to WagonR: CNG cars in India with best mileage
Alto to WagonR: CNG cars in India with best mileage
Honda CR-V is the most loved car by car thieves in Canada: Details here
Honda CR-V is the most loved car by car thieves in Canada: Details here
Mercedes EQB to break cover in India: What to expect
Mercedes EQB to break cover in India: What to expect

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city