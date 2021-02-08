MG ZS EV 2021 has been officially launched, a little over a year since it was first introduced in the Indian car market. The ZS EV was the first all-electric offering from MG and only its second at the time of the initial launch. The ZS EV competes against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona in the all-electric personal car space in the Indian market.

The ZS EV 2021 is offered in two variants - Excite and Exclusive. Prices now start at ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: MG ZS EV 2021 facelift launched at ₹20.99 lakh, gets new battery pack within)

Here are the highlights from the launch event of MG ZS EV 2021:

The ZS EV has been a brave foray into the world of personal electric mobility in India. As MG's second car here, it has managed to find many takers, especially considering the nascent state of electric mobility in the country.

MG ZS EV is one of the fastest-selling electric cars in the automaker's home country the UK. It received a 5-star NCAP safety rating.

Rajeev Chaba, President, and MD of Morris Garages India kickstarts the launch of the 2021 MG ZS EV. He claims the car will come with an onboard charging cable. The customers will get the benefit of 21 fast chargers and 1000 plus DC fast chargers.

MG Motor India partnered with Tata Power, Fortum to provide charging infrastructure to the ZS EV buyers. The automaker has joined hands with several other companies.

MG ZS EV 2021 price starts from ₹ 20.99 lakh.

Rajeev Chaba says that ZS EV has found great success in India, and says its pre-bookings numbers were more than the number of total EVs sold in India in 2019.

The new ZS EV 44.5 kWh battery pack ensures around 419 km range. It gets a new tyre and additional ground clearance.

The Interior of the new ZS EV has received a host of new features.

Features such as 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with various connectivity options, six airbags and the glowing logo on the front grille are common to both Excite and Exclusive variants.

Addition to the standard features, the MG ZS EV 2021 Exclusive variant gets a massive dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated power foldable ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, six-way power-adjustable driver seat and the i-SMART EV 2.0 connected car features.

The EV reaches 0-100 in 8.5 seconds.

It comes with an Eco Tree Challenge gamified experience for the owners.

MG says that the HT battery pack has been tested extensively and under varying weather conditions. The automaker is confident of a range of between 300 and 400 kilometres - depending on driving habits and terrain, among other factors - in real-world conditions.

MG ZS EV competes with rivals like Hyundai Kona EV and Tata Nexzon EV.

The HT battery pack of MG ZS EV 2021 is capable of churning out 143 Ps of power output.

MG claims that it is continuing to help expand the EV charging infrastructure and a wall-charge unit will come complimentary with every unit of ZS EV. This can be installed free of cost at the preferred location of a customer.

MG Motor India is offering an 8-year warranty for the battery pack. Also, MG is offering 5-years' of unlimited kilometer warranty or 1.50 lakh kms, 5 free labour services, 5-years of road-side assistance, and 5-way charging infrastructure.