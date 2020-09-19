MG Hector Dual Delight variant launched at 16.84 lakh

After the Hector Special Anniversary Edition, MG Motor India has now introduced the Hector Dual Delight variant at ₹16.84 lakh. It demands a premium of around ₹20,000 over the corresponding mono-tone colour options.

The latest Dual Delight comes based on the Hector's top-spec Sharp variant and gets dual-tone colours - Candy White with Starry Black and Glaze Red with Starry Black.

It features a completely black roof which enhances the car's overall appeal. Moreover, the pillars, shark fin antenna, and the ORVMs also come dipped in Starry Black paint scheme. Save for the cosmetic tweaks, there are no other changes on the car. Some of the key features on the Hector Dual Delight variant include panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ABS and EBD, 6 airbags, and traction control system.

Under the hood, the car gets two engine options - a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. There is also a mild-hybrid system available with the petrol engine. The transmission duties are done by a 7-speed DCT and 6-speed manual unit.

With the new launches, MG Motor India is trying to gain momentum ahead of the festive season this year. Seeing the trend, it won't be a surprise if MG also introduces a dual-tone variant of the Hector Plus in the next few weeks.

MG is also gearing up for the launch of its Gloster SUV. The Chinese-owned British carmaker has also put out a new teaser video of the Gloster which will be a competition to the established ladder-frame SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. (More information here)